“Cristiano Ronaldo will have a negative effect” on Manchester United

Jaime Carragher and Peter Schmeichel had a heated exchange over the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Man Utd this summer, returning to the club 12 years after his initial departure for Real Madrid, in order to continue to be regarded as one of the best of all time.

And, with his return, Schmeichel claims Manchester United can now reach a new level, while Carragher isn’t so sure.

“I have never seen so many former Manchester United players look almost in love with Cristiano Ronaldo so this is a huge moment for them,” Carragher said on a call for the promotion of the cover of the Champions League by CBS in the United States.

“He’s one of the greatest players of all time, without a doubt, but I actually think it can have a negative effect on Manchester United.”

In response, Schmeichel hit back at the former Liverpool center-back, saying he believes Ronaldo has what it takes to take Man Utd to a new level.





“I don’t think you said anything wrong, but there was a word you said: ‘I think he will.’ I think you should say, ‘I hope there will be. a negative effect. “It’s a big, big difference. I don’t think there is a negative effect in this signing,” said the former Red Devils goalkeeper.

“I think it’s a brand signing. It’s one of the best signings the club have made in 10 years, and it’s something that we as fans were hoping for.

“People say he is old, that he was not as good as when he was at Juventus, but the point is that in his weakest season, that is to say there is three years old at Juventus, he scored 28 goals, and last season he scored 37.

“If you can score half of those goals or add half of those goals to a Manchester United season, then it will be a fantastic season.

“In addition, thanks to his personality and his experience at international level, we have a chance to fight to the end in the Champions League. PSG this season, on paper, seems to be an unbeatable team, but they have a lot to prove. And Liverpool too “.