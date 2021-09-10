Cristiano Ronaldo’s promises ignite England, sanctions against Jérôme Boateng make Germany react

What follows after this advertisement

CR7 is already boiling hot!

In England, a man should often cover the tabloids this season, it is of course Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese gave his first words, since his comeback, on the Manchester United website. And CR7 has not done in the lace, as often. He claimed he was “not on vacation»For this return to the Red Devils, as we see in the front page of the Daily Express. But that’s not all, on the cover of The Sun we also learn that it promises heavy for this season. “People talk about age, but they should know that I’m different. I am different from the rest of the world. I show myself all the time, year after year, and this year will be the same», He announced. Moreover, Ronaldo hopes it will start this weekend, and he is already putting pressure on his leaders. This is what we see in the columns of The Times. “Of course I will be on Saturday, but I’m more mature and experienced. I will be ready ! I’m going to put pressure on Ole to start in the eleven! I am here to win again and again.This season in Manchester promises to be talked about.





Boateng sentenced to pay a large fine

Jérôme Boateng returned to Munich this Thursday, for a passage in court. He was on trial for acts of violence against his ex-wife and mother of his two children. He risked several years in prison, but as reported Bild, he was only sentenced to a fine, but a large fine of around € 1.8 million, which ultimately spared him a prison episode. Across the Rhine, the news is necessarily talking. It is also the front page of Bewegt Berlin which also highlights the amount of the fine that the former defender of Bayern Munich will have to pay.

Glik is accused of racism!

We return to the press across the Channel, where we talk about the last match against Poland. Because the defender, and former Monegasque, Kamil Glik is accused of racism by the English federation. He would have uttered racist insults against Kyle Walker, during a clash between the two players. On the side of Poland, we deny the facts en bloc for the moment, while FIFA explains that it is analyzing all the elements of the official report of the meeting. “What a mess», Thus gets carried away Daily Mail. This is also the cover of the Daily Mirror this Friday, which also explains that FIFA has launched an investigation into the behavior of the Polish defender … To be continued.