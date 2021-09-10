Crypto.com, a new major sponsor for PSG

Thursday evening, PSG announced the signing of a partnership with Crypto.com. A pillar of the cryptocurrency market which already has 220 million users worldwide.

After being activated throughout the summer on the transfer market, PSG is now talking about him on the cryptocurrency market. Via its Twitter account, the capital club unveiled the name of its new sponsor on Thursday evening: Crypto.com. One of the very first exchange platforms created in 2017. Its founder, Kris Marszalek, embarked on this adventure after making his fortune in Asia. His latest company operates today via a site but above all a mobile application, easily accessible to the general public.

It also offers its members the possibility of holding a VISA payment card to spend their own currency (the CRO). It weighs 4.47 billion euros and ranks 35th among the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the sector. For comparison, Bitcoin weighs 867 billion euros.





But this company keeps its latest results secret, still refusing to be listed on the stock market. It still comes out of an exceptional year during which the price of its currency climbed 213%.

A recent establishment in football

Apart from PSG, Crypto.com is also already present in Italy. The site is one of the new sponsors for this 2021-2022 Serie A season. Its logo also appears when using Goal Line Technology or VAR. AC Milan also has an industry partner with Bitmex, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. A sponsor that the Rossoneri already display on the left arm of their jersey. Which will not be the case immediately for PSG.

A partnership that should bring in 30 million euros

Crypto.com has yet to obtain registration with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Its name, the PSAN: Service Provider on Digital Assets. But to comply definitively with French jurisdiction, Crypto.com could finally ask for approval. According to our information, no file has been filed to date. In the meantime, this new partner should bring 30 million over three years to the Parisian club.