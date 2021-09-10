Cuba, first country to vaccinate young children against Coronavirus

In Cuba, the vaccine campaign against COVID-19 is accelerating. The authorities want to vaccinate 90% of the population by the end of November 2021. Today it is the children who are vaccinated. Cuba has submitted its request to the WHO to obtain authorization to export its vaccines abroad.

Without permission from the WHO, the World Health Organization, vaccines made in Cuba cannot be distributed abroad.

Many countries have expressed their interest in Cuban vaccines, but as long as international bodies have not given the green light, Abdala and Soberana2, vaccines developed in Cuban laboratories, can only be distributed in Cuba.

Only Venezuela, a close ally of Cuba, distributed the doses manufactured in Havana.

While awaiting export authorizations, Cuba is stepping up its local vaccination campaign.

Children’s vaccination campaign







In Cuba, the poster announces the launch of the immunization program for children against COVID19.

•



© MINSAPtwitter



Cuban authorities announce that by the end of November 2021, 92% of the 11.3 million population will be fully vaccinated.

It is the Cubans, over 2 years old, who are being vaccinated. Cuba is the first country in the world to launch a vaccination program for minors. The reopening of schools on the Spanish-speaking island depends on the success of this campaign among young people.

Despite the difficulties related to the deliveries of certain raw materials, which caused the temporary closure of production sites, Cuba achieves one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Cuba wants to use its success in fighting COVID-19 to restart the tourism industry, which has fallen by 90%.

The government announces the reopening of the country’s borders from November 15, 2021.