More

    Cyril Hanouna in tears: the host cracks after receiving a gift that belonged to Jean-Paul Belmondo (video)

    Entertainment


    Exceptionally present on the set of Libra your post as a guest Thursday, September 9, 2021 on C8, Cyril Hanouna was overwhelmed by emotion after receiving a gift that belonged to Jean-Paul Belmondo.

    Sacred monster of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of 88 Monday, September 6, 2021. Shortly after the announcement of his disappearance by his lawyer, who was overcome with emotion, the actor received a real shower of tributes on social networks. Celebrities, but also many anonymous, wanted to send a last message to the attention of the one everyone nicknamed “Bebel“. Among the personalities most affected by the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, we can notably mention another sacred monster of French cinema, Alain Delon, who said he was “upset” by the death of his friend, but also Cyril Hanouna.

    After having burst into tears on TPMP set Monday, September 6, 2021, the host of C8 was exceptionally present as a guest on the show Balance your post, presented by Eric Naulleau Thursday, September 9, 2021. While he had attended the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo a few hours earlier at the invalids in Paris, Cyril Hanouna was once again very moved by evoking his memories of the actor on the air. The presenter notably exchanged with a close friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo, named Jeff, who took advantage of his presence on the set of Balance your post for give a wonderful gift to the host. In fact, Cyril Hanouna received a photo from the film The incorrigible, released at the cinema in 1975, which was dedicated by Jean-Paul Belmondo.

    Jean-Paul Belmondo: Rachid Ferrache also cracks live in Balance your post

    Cyril Hanouna was not the only person to have tears in his eyes on the set of Balance your post that night. Guest on the show, Rachid Ferrache, who had filmed alongside Jean-Paul Belmondo in the film Ace of aces when he was still a child, also cracked live, when Eric Naulleau asked him about the very special relationship he had with the late actor. Overwhelmed by emotion, Rachid Ferrache was unable to utter a single word after recalling the memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo, with whom he had kept in touch after the end of the shooting of Ace of aces.

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © C8 / Balance your post

    2/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna was present at the national tribute paid a few hours earlier to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides in Paris.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    3/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna was once again overwhelmed by the emotion live.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    4/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna had already burst into tears on the TPMP set on Monday, September 6, 2021.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    5/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna spoke with Jeff, a relative of Jean-Paul Belmondo, during the show.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    6/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Jeff gave Cyril Hanouna a wonderful gift.

    © C8 / Balance your post


    7/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna received a photo from the movie L’Incorrigible, released in cinemas in 1975.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    8/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    The photo that Jeff gave to Cyril Hanouna was autographed by Jean-Paul Belmondo.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    9/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna was very affected by the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    10/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Cyril Hanouna should have gone to see Jean-Paul Belmondo this summer before his death.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    11/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Jeff revealed that Jean-Paul Belmondo liked Cyril Hanouna.

    © C8 / Balance your post

    12/15 –

    Cyril Hanouna
    Jean-Paul Belmondo regularly watched the TPMP program, presented daily by Cyril Hanouna on C8.

    © F AS FILM / FRANCE 2 CINEMA

    13/15 –

    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO
    A MAN AND HIS DOG BY FRANCIS HUSTER
    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO

    © TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE

    14/15 –

    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO
    ROLAND GARROS 2015 / SINGLE GENTLEMEN FINAL: WAWRINKA-DJOKOVIC
    INTERNATIONAL FROM FRANCE
    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO

    © PASCAL BARIL / TELE STAR – MONDADORI FRANCE

    15/15 –

    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO
    INAUGURATION OF NEW SCULPTURES MUSEE GOURMAND DU CHOCOLATE BY JEAN PAUL BELMONDO AND HIS FRIENDS
    JEAN PAUL BELMONDO


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJabra Elite 3 review: efficient, no-frills true wireless headphones
    Next articleCovid-19: the number of deaths drops to 3 in 24 hours

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC