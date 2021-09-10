Cyril Hanouna in tears: the host cracks after receiving a gift that belonged to Jean-Paul Belmondo (video)

Exceptionally present on the set of Libra your post as a guest Thursday, September 9, 2021 on C8, Cyril Hanouna was overwhelmed by emotion after receiving a gift that belonged to Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Sacred monster of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of 88 Monday, September 6, 2021. Shortly after the announcement of his disappearance by his lawyer, who was overcome with emotion, the actor received a real shower of tributes on social networks. Celebrities, but also many anonymous, wanted to send a last message to the attention of the one everyone nicknamed “Bebel“. Among the personalities most affected by the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, we can notably mention another sacred monster of French cinema, Alain Delon, who said he was “upset” by the death of his friend, but also Cyril Hanouna.

After having burst into tears on TPMP set Monday, September 6, 2021, the host of C8 was exceptionally present as a guest on the show Balance your post, presented by Eric Naulleau Thursday, September 9, 2021. While he had attended the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo a few hours earlier at the invalids in Paris, Cyril Hanouna was once again very moved by evoking his memories of the actor on the air. The presenter notably exchanged with a close friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo, named Jeff, who took advantage of his presence on the set of Balance your post for give a wonderful gift to the host. In fact, Cyril Hanouna received a photo from the film The incorrigible, released at the cinema in 1975, which was dedicated by Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Jean-Paul Belmondo: Rachid Ferrache also cracks live in Balance your post

Cyril Hanouna was not the only person to have tears in his eyes on the set of Balance your post that night. Guest on the show, Rachid Ferrache, who had filmed alongside Jean-Paul Belmondo in the film Ace of aces when he was still a child, also cracked live, when Eric Naulleau asked him about the very special relationship he had with the late actor. Overwhelmed by emotion, Rachid Ferrache was unable to utter a single word after recalling the memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo, with whom he had kept in touch after the end of the shooting of Ace of aces.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge