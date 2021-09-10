Cyril Hanouna reveals the surprising salary of the candidates

While season 11 of Dancing with the stars will begin on September 17, Cyril Hanouna unveiled the salaries of the candidates in Touche pas à mon poste. Amounts far removed from those of previous editions!

Only a week left before the dance floor of Dance with the stars lights up again. Absent from our screens for two years, the program presented by Camille Combal resumes service on Friday, September 17. And for this return with fanfare of DALS, the production has decided to bring many new features, which may give Chris Marques a cold sweat. With the death of Patrick Dupond, the jury has been completely redesigned. If the specialist in Latin dances retains his place, Denitsa Ikonomova has left the rank of dancers to join that of judges.

Viewers will discover star dancer François Alu behind the desk, accompanied by couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier. As for the candidates, the production of Dance with the Stars has decided to compose a very eclectic team. All universes will be represented this year, from burlesque with Dita von Teese, to YouTube with Michou, via Koh-Lanta with Moussa, Tomorrow belongs to us with Aurélie Pons, humor with Gérémy Credeville and Lola Dubini, but also Clem with Lucie Lucas. Music will obviously have a place of choice in this season 11 of DALS, with Lââm, Bilal Hassani, Tayc, Wejdene and Jean-Baptiste Maunier.





And to succeed in convincing all these beautiful people, the production has put its hand in the wallet. As Cyril Hanouna unveiled this September 9 in Touche pas à mon poste, Jean-Paul Gaultier is the one who got the biggest check with a salary of 400,000 euros. (…)

