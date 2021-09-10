Daher announces the launch of two innovation centers in Tarbes and near Toulouse

Daher unveiled this Thursday the launch of three innovation centers for each of its businesses: logistics, aeronautical equipment and aircraft. Integrated on the main production sites of the group in Toulouse (31), Nantes (44) and Tarbes (65) in Occitanie and Pays de la Loire – Daher’s first regions in France -, these centers are intended to accelerate the innovation and collaborative development in order to consolidate Daher’s technological lead in its markets.

The Tarbes Aircraft Techcenter

The Daher site in Tarbes, the largest industrial unit in the Hautes-Pyrénées department, will host a center dedicated to the development of its aircraft industry (material laboratories, rapid prototyping workshops, mechanical test benches, systems integration benches , preparation and operation of flight tests, etc.).

The expected benefits are multiple in terms of innovation, technical expertise, security and confidentiality. The center, which is benefiting from the first research projects within the framework of the CORAC aeronautics program, will also be operational in 2022.

Login, the acceleration platform dedicated to the logistics of the future in Toulouse





In Cornebarrieu, near Toulouse, within its new Corlog logistics site, Daher will host Login, a research and training project accelerator serving the French industrial logistics sector, developed in partnership with the Occitanie region and the support by Bpifrance.

Its objective is to improve and transform the industrial logistics sector, essential for the competitiveness of companies, through an open and collaborative innovation approach. Daher wishes to welcome in this center a set of industrial players concerned by the improvement of logistics chains (start-ups, transport and logistics specialists, large industrial groups, manufacturing SMEs and mid-caps, solution providers, etc.).

The first call for projects has been underway since July 2021 (see here) and the inauguration of the dedicated infrastructure will take place on 1er semester 2022.

“Daher would like to thank the State, the Regions and the local authorities for their unfailing support throughout the development process of these projects, both technically and financially. These innovation centers demonstrate our ambition to develop ever more innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, useful for the in-depth transformation of our business sectors, and more broadly for society and future generations. These three projects place our group, but also the regions, at the heart and at the forefront of the industrial challenges of tomorrow ”, declared Didier Kayat, CEO of Daher.