“Dance with the stars”: An ex-Miss France joins the cast of the show at the last minute

A new last minute star. This Friday, according to information from the “Parisian”, that puremedias.com is able to confirm, Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, joins the cast of “Dance with the stars” on TF1. Season 11 of the competition is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 17 at 9:05 p.m. Camille Combal and Karine Ferri will continue to host the front page show, produced by BBC Studios France and TF1 Productions.

The integration of a new candidate in “Dance with the stars” is a real surprise since the participants in the program have been formalized for several weeks. A meeting with journalists was also organized to present the candidates and the novelties a few weeks ago. In addition, since yesterday, a trailer has been broadcast on TF1 with the twelve “stars” of the show, without Vaimala Chaves.

Change in the jury

The former Miss France will join the list of participants made up of Lââm, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, Gérémy Crédeville, Moussa from “Koh-lanta”, Aurélie Pons from the soap opera “Here everything begins”, Dita von Teese, Lucie Lucas, Lola Dubini, Michou * or even Wejdene * as well as Bilal Hassani * and Tayc. to accompany them, the dancers Fauve Hautot, Candice Pascal, Inès Vandamme, Maxime Dereymez, Christophe Licata, Anthony Colette and Jordan Mouillerac will be present. As for the jury, “Dance with the stars” is betting on renewal with a jury whose almost all faces have been changed. Historic juror Chris Marques will now be accompanied by dancer Denitsa Ikonomova, couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier and Paris Opera dancer François Alu.

* These personalities collaborate with Webedia, publisher of puremedias.com