    Danone will cut fewer jobs than expected in France

    Business


    PARIS (Reuters) – Danone will cut significantly fewer jobs than expected in France, around 300, as part of its reorganization plan, Les Echos newspaper reported Thursday in its online edition.


    “After months of ‘hard’ negotiations, the representatives of the employees of the agrifood giant, except the minority CGT in the group, signed an agreement with the management for France,” writes the business daily.

    “It is much less drastic than initially planned and should, according to our information, result in around 300 net job cuts, instead of the 458 initially planned”, adds the newspaper, specifying that the plan would be presented on Monday, two days before the new CEO Antoine de Saint Affrique takes office.

    The latter’s predecessor, Emmanuel Faber, ousted in March, unveiled in November a reorganization plan for Danone, called “Local First”, which provided for up to 2,000 job cuts worldwide.

    Danone was not immediately reachable.

