Deacon justifies the absences of Henry and Le Sommer in his list

The coach of the Bleues Corinne Deacon unveiled this Thursday the list of players selected for the matches against Greece (September 17) and Slovenia (September 21), with the notable absences of Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer.

It was expected, it is confirmed. While the French women’s team will start in Greece (September 17) then in Slovenia (September 21) its qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup, French executives (or ex-executives) Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer are not part of the from the list communicated this Thursday by Corinne Deacon. And inevitably, the coach was invited to comment on these absences.

“It’s a choice at the moment T, you know very well that today’s selection will be different from that of October, first indicated the technician. I simply, to make this list, decided to stay on the continuity of the end of last season by trying to ally as best as possible experienced players but also young people. It is an enlarged group, I have called 25 players since we have two trips following.”





“Choosing is also giving up”

Group therefore established without ex-captain Henry, whose last selection now dates back to November 2020. “Amandine is an international player, she is part of the larger group, the two players (Henry and Le Sommer) have been pre-listed as Usually but I repeat, it is a decision at the moment T, said Deacon about the Lyonnaise. I try to keep a balance, Amandine has not come with us for a little while but she was nevertheless called regularly at the end of last season. Today I have a certain stability, we made strong performances on the last meetings, except against the United States. We saw some interesting things. ( …) It’s mostly an ensemble, I wanted to review the group which had performed well in the last matches. Amandine is an international, she is not in the list today, but choosing is also give up. “

As for Eugenie Le Sommer, left on loan to OL Reign in the United States, Deacon assures that his American exile did not weigh in his choice. “The fact that she is in the United States did not at all influence my choice of the day on the selection, she said. I watch her matches, we take the time to watch the performances of the players playing abroad. , we have the means at the federation which allow us to see all the matches. ” It remains to be seen whether the two players, whose relations with Corinne Deacon are complicated, will have the opportunity to return to the French group before Euro 2022 next summer …