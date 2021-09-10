More

    DeAndre Jordan officially commits to the Lakers | NBA

    And eight! By formalizing the arrival of DeAndre Jordan on their social networks, the Lakers now have eight players who have previously participated in the All-Star Game. And as many players aged 33 or over …

    Left free by the Pistons, who had recovered from the Nets, DeAndre Jordan joins a star-studded cast made up of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol and Rajon Rondo. Suffice to say that the Californian franchise will not lack experience and seniority in 2021/22, which does not seem to be a problem for its coach, Frank Vogel.

    What may pose a problem, on the other hand, is this traffic jam of pivots, since Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan, therefore, all claim about fifteen minutes in Los Angeles. And when we know that Anthony Davis should now be used more at station 5, this complicates the situation even more …

    Therefore, the acquisition of the former player of the Clippers, Mavericks and Knicks could seal the fate of Marc Gasol, announced on the departure during the summer. Which means that, without the Spaniard, it would be Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan who would share the playing time at the pivot position, along with Anthony Davis.

    A way for the Lakers to find athleticism and verticality in the racquet. An aspect that they had been lacking in 2020/21, after their successful 2019/20 financial year (and of a title), in the wake of the pair JaVale McGee – Dwight Howard.

    Note that DeAndre Jordan, who averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds last season with Brooklyn, will receive the minimum salary in California, $ 2.6 million. In addition to the $ 15 million that the Pistons will still owe him, over the next two years, given the buyout of his previous contract.


    DeAndre Jordan Percentage Rebounds
    Season Team MJ Min Shots 3pts LF Off Def Early Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
    2008-09 LAKE 53 15 63.3 0.0 38.5 1.4 3.1 4.5 0.2 1.8 0.2 0.8 1.1 4.3
    2009-10 LAKE 70 16 60.5 0.0 37.5 1.7 3.3 5.0 0.3 2.2 0.2 1.1 0.9 4.8
    2010-11 LAKE 80 26 68.6 0.0 45.2 2.6 4.6 7.2 0.5 3.2 0.5 1.3 1.8 7.1
    2011-12 LAKE 66 27 63.2 0.0 52.5 3.1 5.2 8.3 0.3 2.9 0.5 1.1 2.0 7.4
    2012-13 LAKE 82 25 64.3 0.0 38.6 2.6 4.7 7.2 0.3 2.3 0.6 1.2 1.4 8.8
    2013-14 LAKE 82 35 67.6 0.0 42.8 4.0 9.6 13.6 0.9 3.2 1.0 1.5 2.5 10.4
    2014-15 LAKE 82 34 71.0 25.0 39.7 4.8 10.1 15.0 0.7 3.0 1.0 1.3 2.2 11.5
    2015-16 LAKE 77 34 70.3 0.0 43.0 3.5 10.3 13.8 1.2 2.7 0.7 1.4 2.3 12.7
    2016-17 LAKE 81 32 71.4 0.0 48.2 3.7 10.1 13.8 1.2 2.6 0.6 1.4 1.7 12.7
    2017-18 LAKE 77 32 64.5 0.0 58.0 4.3 10.9 15.2 1.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.9 12.0
    2018-19 * All Teams 69 30 64.1 0.0 70.5 3.3 9.8 13.1 2.3 2.4 0.6 2.2 1.1 11.0
    2018-19 * DAL 50 31 64.4 0.0 68.2 3.2 10.5 13.7 2.0 2.5 0.7 2.2 1.1 11.0
    2018-19 * NYK 19 26 63.4 0.0 77.3 3.4 8.0 11.4 3.0 2.2 0.5 2.2 1.1 10.9
    2019-20 BRK 56 22 66.6 0.0 68.0 2.5 7.5 10.0 1.9 2.0 0.3 1.3 0.9 8.3
    2020-21 BRK 57 22 76.3 0.0 50.0 2.1 5.4 7.5 1.6 2.0 0.3 1.5 1.1 7.5
    Total 932 27 67.4 8.3 47.5 3.1 7.5 10.6 1.0 2.6 0.6 1.4 1.6 9.4


