DeAndre Jordan officially commits to the Lakers | NBA

And eight! By formalizing the arrival of DeAndre Jordan on their social networks, the Lakers now have eight players who have previously participated in the All-Star Game. And as many players aged 33 or over …

Left free by the Pistons, who had recovered from the Nets, DeAndre Jordan joins a star-studded cast made up of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol and Rajon Rondo. Suffice to say that the Californian franchise will not lack experience and seniority in 2021/22, which does not seem to be a problem for its coach, Frank Vogel.

What may pose a problem, on the other hand, is this traffic jam of pivots, since Dwight Howard, Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan, therefore, all claim about fifteen minutes in Los Angeles. And when we know that Anthony Davis should now be used more at station 5, this complicates the situation even more …

Therefore, the acquisition of the former player of the Clippers, Mavericks and Knicks could seal the fate of Marc Gasol, announced on the departure during the summer. Which means that, without the Spaniard, it would be Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan who would share the playing time at the pivot position, along with Anthony Davis.

A way for the Lakers to find athleticism and verticality in the racquet. An aspect that they had been lacking in 2020/21, after their successful 2019/20 financial year (and of a title), in the wake of the pair JaVale McGee – Dwight Howard.

Note that DeAndre Jordan, who averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds last season with Brooklyn, will receive the minimum salary in California, $ 2.6 million. In addition to the $ 15 million that the Pistons will still owe him, over the next two years, given the buyout of his previous contract.



