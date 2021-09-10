Death of Jean-Paul Belmondo: Alain Delon absent at the Invalides, the reasons revealed

The death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, which occurred this Monday, September 6, 2021, arouses great emotion. Alain Delon was one of the first friends of the deceased to speak out. “Annihilated“, he was absent from the national tribute to Bébel, to the Invalides.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, François Hollande and his companion Julie Gayet, Jean Dujardin and his wife Nathalie Péchalat, Michel Drucker, Guillaume Canet … Many personalities attended, Thursday afternoon (September 9, 2021), at the Invalides to attend the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo. Alain Delon was not in the game, an absence noticed but explained on BFMTV, which broadcast the ceremony.





“We had little hope of seeing him, because we could not imagine him expressing his sadness and his sorrow with French cinema., explained the head of the cultural service of the channel about this lonely. He prefers to manage his grief alone, and we imagine him extremely sad in front of his TV.“

BFMTV also remembered that Alain Delon did not attend Romy Schneider’s funeral on June 2, 1982 in Boissy-sans-Avoir, in the Yvelines. The two actors and ex-companions had shared the poster of the classic The swimming pool, released in 1969.