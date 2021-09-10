Death of Jean-Paul Belmondo: Cyril Hanouna receives a gift from the actor (Video)

He was one of the personalities present at the national tribute paid Thursday to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides in Paris. A few hours after the ceremony, the host Cyril Hanouna received, live in the program “Balance your post!” on C8, a gift from the actor.

Very affected by the disappearance of the actor on Monday, September 6 at the age of 88, the presenter did not fail to return to this great gathering, both solemn and popular, which was attended by millions of French people.





Invited on the set, Jeff Domenech, assistant and friend of “Bébel”, took the opportunity to surprise Cyril Hanouna. “I know how much you loved Jean-Paul, and Jean-Paul liked you. As I told you, from time to time he would watch TPMP. And (he) had made a film in 1975 called “The Incorrigible”. I allow myself to offer you a photo of the film, it is autographed by Jean-Paul. I offer it to you wholeheartedly, ”he said with tears in his eyes.

The host could not contain his emotion and was very touched by this delicate attention. “I am less incorrigible than Jean-Paul (…). I hope he will watch over me and I will miss him in boxing on Friday night, there is Tony Yoka fighting and he was still there, ”he replied.