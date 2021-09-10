Death of Jean-Pierre Marielle: his wife will tell the last days of the actor affected by Alzheimer’s disease

Agathe Natanson, the wife of Jean-Pierre Marielle will pay him a new tribute, next Tuesday, September 21, during an evening dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease, broadcast on France 2.

He passed away on April 24, 2019. Actor Jean-Pierre Marielle has passed away at the age of 87, more than two years ago now. His wife, Agathe Natanson then announced that her husband had died of Alzheimer’s disease. An evil which affects more and more French people and which questions. France 2 has thus decided to devote an entire evening to this disease, next Tuesday, September 21. The program will be hosted by Michel Cymès and Faustine Bollaert, who will receive in particular Agathe Natanson, who will testify to the last moments of her husband’s life.

Asked by TV Magazine, Faustine Bollaert confided in her meeting with the actor’s wife: “For the first time, she will tell us about the last difficult months of her husband, who had Alzheimer’s. I think she really likes It starts today and wanted very much to meet”. Very committed to the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,the wife of Jean-Pierre Marielle thus helped the teams of France 2 for the development of the evening. It must be said that she lived as closely as possible the devastation that this disease can cause.

“I am devasted !”

One way too to pay tribute once again to her husband, him whose memory has been praised on several occasions, upon the announcement of his death. And there is a tribute that has a very bitter taste today: that of Jean-Paul Belmondo, died this Monday, September 6. Indeed, the actor, very close to Agathe Natanson’s husband, had confided in AFP and had made a touching statement: “What a hard blow! I am devastated! One might expect it, such news is hard to take! Jean-Pierre was more than a friend. I was his shadow, he was mine”. Words that resonate in a funny way this week.

