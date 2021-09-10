Death of Lucette Michaux-Chevry, former minister of Jacques Chirac

The “Iron Lady” of Guadeloupe, Lucette Michaux-Chevry, died Thursday at the age of 92, after a very long career in politics. The iconic politician, very anchored on the right, died after several months of fighting throat cancer. The one nicknamed the Iron Lady of the Caribbean has held all political positions: from mayor in the late 1980s to minister delegate in the 1990s, in the government of Jacques Chirac, of whom she was a faithful friend.

Born March 5, 1929 in Saint-Claude (Basse-Terre), she held all the local and national offices in turn, sometimes at the same time. Lucette Michaux-Chevry, a lawyer by training, had her first election in 1959 when she became municipal councilor for her town of Saint-Claude, when her son was barely a few days old. Elected mayor in 1987, she rose to ministerial gold, through the functions of general counselor, regional president, senator, deputy. She ended up leaving politics in early 2019, resigning from her last post, president of the agglomeration.

His long career is also peppered with cases of corruption among other legal disputes. Cultivating an insular power not suffering from contestation, it will be confronted from the 1990s to several indictments, which will not all end with convictions. In 2019, Lucette Michaux-Chevry was however sentenced to two years in prison for environmental offenses and favoritism in public transport.