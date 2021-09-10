Deathloop: a raging trailer takes stock of the story

It was during the PlayStation Showcase, which took place last night, that the highly anticipated Deathloop once again showed its splendor. This time, a story trailer was in order and allowed us to interfere a little more in his funny universe.

After two particularly successful Dishonored (and again, we remain gentle on superlatives), Arkane will soon give birth to a new game from a new franchise, Deathloop. If we find the essence of the adventures of Corvo on many points, it will however be a pure FPS both focused on action and infiltration with a basic concept : the time loop.

Our poor protagonist will indeed be stuck on Blackreef Island, and above all trapped in this loop which forces him to relive the same events each time he dies (a good way to legitimize the game over). Particularly annoyed, our ruthless killer will have to eliminate eight targets to break this infernal cycle and, above all, to face Julianna, murdering rival whose goal is to thwart her plans. A duel that promises to be muscular and colorful.





Just to give you a nice overview again, the Lyon studio got down to making a new trailer, released yesterday as part of the PlayStation Showcase. More than three minutes with an offbeat tone and exacerbated murders, against a backdrop of an almost Jamesbondian atmosphere. To consume immediately and without moderation.

As a reminder, Deathloop will be released on PS5 and PC only on September 14, or in a handful of small days.