Delon and the big cinema family reunited for a last farewell to Bébel

The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo was held this Friday morning, in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés. The family and relatives of the actor paid him a last tribute.

There were applause and tears, a standing ovation, and a few smiles. The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo took place this Friday morning in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, in Paris. If the ceremony was reserved for relatives, the public had come in large numbers to applaud “the magnificent” one last time. Installed behind barriers on Boulevard Saint-Germain, fans were able to accompany the coffin of “Bébel” from afar.

Alain Delon arrives at the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo © Thomas COEX

The arrival of Alain Delon, leaning on a crutch and accompanied by his son Anthony was one of the highlights of this morning. The actor, Belmondo’s accomplice since their youth, absent from official tributes on Thursday, had made the trip for this more intimate ceremony. He too was warmly applauded.

The emotion was lively in the Belmondo clan, come in full force. Victor Belmondo spoke again in the church, delivering, according to Antoine Duléry, one of the most intimate memories of his grandfather. It was he, who the day before had spoken on behalf of the family, of all his children and grandchildren, comparing his grandfather to “an eternal sun”.





Jean-Paul Belmondo’s daughter-in-law, Luana Belmondo and relatives hug during the funeral of the actor at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près, September 10, 2021 © Thomas COEX © 2019 AFP

“It was very moving, we all had tears in our eyes, said Antoine Duléry, commenting for BFMTV at the exit of the church, the words of Victor Belmondo.

“We all had tears in our eyes because he spoke very well about his grandfather. He takes over beautifully, so it was just that he was the one to say those words. Again he spoke. a lot of his grandfather’s humor, he told some very funny things “.

“It was very simple and very moving, full of humanity like Jean-Paul”, explained Dany Boon.

Standing ovation in the church

The actor Pierre Vernier, 90 years old, companion from the start, formerly of “the band of the conservatory”, with Jean-Pierre Marielle, Jean Rochefort, Françoise Fabian, also said a few words, as well as Albert Dupontel but also Muriel Belmondo – the sister of Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Another highlight of this ceremony, the standing ovation in the church, at the initiative of Claude Lelouch, that offered Jean-Paul Belmondo one of his last great roles.

The cinema family was present to say goodbye to Jean-Paul Belmondo, with among the guests, the filmmakers Michel Hazanavicius, Cédric Klapisch (who shot Maybe with Bemondo, in 1999), Jean-Paul Rappeneau, director of Married in the year II in 1971, and co-writer of Gorgeous and of Rio man. The actors were also in number. Among them Jean Dujardin, Pierre Richard or Richard Anconina.

Among the personalities, a handful of fans, who stayed all night in front of the church had been authorized by the family to follow the intimate ceremony in the church. The ceremony was to be followed by a cremation.