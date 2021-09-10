Delphine Wespiser dredged up in TPMP: two columnists do everything to seduce her

Delphine Wespiser has turned the heads of her colleagues from Do not touch My TV, this Thursday, September 9. Dressed in a red playsuit that highlighted her long legs, Miss France 2012 received plethora of compliments from some columnists, who did not remain indifferent to this beautiful outfit. Guillaume Genton made a big announcement. “I decided to become vegan for two reasons. The first is because it is good for the skin and the second is clearly for pécho Delphine”, launched the media pro at the outset. “We never said between cousins, cousins”, had fun the Alsatian.

Cyril Hanouna listed the specialties cooked by his mother, which Delphine Wespiser, “vegan ++” as she presents herself, can not eat. “Imagine I bring Delphine Wespiser to my mother! She won’t be able to eat, it’s a puzzle!”, he joked.





“I love couscous, tagines but with vegetables”, explains Delphine Wespiser to the host, who hastens to compare her to the archetype of the tourist. “She looks like the Club Med girl … ‘Oh I love Morocco! I’m going to buy myself some little slippers'”, he quipped, taking on a somewhat bourgeois accent.