Dembélé towards an extension at Barça, the secrets of Génésio on the departure of Camavinga

Ousmane Dembélé who is moving towards an extension to FC Barcelona, ​​Bruno Génésio who confides on the departure of Eduardo Camavinga … Find all the information of the football transfer window of this Friday, September 10, 2021.

An extension in sight for Ousmane Dembélé?

Joan Laporta has been active in front of the press in recent days. After speaking on the reasons for Antoine Griezmann’s failure at Barça, the president of FC Barcelona took advantage of the presentation of Luuk De Jong on Thursday to discuss the future of Ousmane Dembélé, who entered the last year of his contract. The 24-year-old tricolor winger, who is recovering from his injury contracted during Euro 2020, should indeed extend his Barcelona adventure. This is in essence the meaning of the Catalan president’s words: “This morning, Mateu (Alemany, the director of football) told me that a meeting will be held with his representative. The relationship with him is good, we will offer an extension and we hope that it will be of interest to both parties. He changed his jersey number, he likes 7, and he told me he wanted to get back on the pitch. With everyone’s work, we are going to make sure that this high quality player plays frequently and that what happened before does not happen again. There is a plan of the club so that the player expresses all his talent and his quality, ”he told reporters. Ousmane Dembélé joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of € 135m. Since his arrival in Catalonia, the striker trained at Stade Rennais has struggled to win over time; the fault of recurring injuries.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Ousmane Dembélé’s new jersey at FC Barcelona

“It’s a good thing that he’s going abroad”, Bruno Génésio’s confidences on the departure of Eduardo Camavinga

A few days after Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer to Real Madrid, Bruno Génésio confided in the departure of the promising midfielder during an interview with The team . For the Rennes coach, the French international made the right choice, especially given the situation he was in in Brittany: “It had become difficult for him here,” said Genesio. It was also for us to see him like that because we all wanted him to be good. And, in my opinion, he was not well. The best solution would have been to have another year left, to extend it. But with hindsight, I think that for him, it is a good thing that he goes abroad “, explained the Breton technician, who also ensures that the neo-Madrilenian” has everything to succeed “among Merengue. 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga left his training club after two professional seasons for an amount of € 31 million, excluding bonuses.





Read alsoBehind the scenes of Eduardo Camavinga’s arrival at Real Madrid in pictures

Liverpool and FC Barcelona in the fight to recruit the nugget Karim Adeyemi

At only 19 years old, Karim Adeyemi is closely followed by several big European clubs; desires undoubtedly reinforced by its recent performances, whether with RB Salzburg (6 goals in 6 Austrian league matches) or Mannschaft (1 goal against Armenia). Among the interested teams, we would find Liverpool and FC Barcelona. According to information obtained by Transfermarkt , the Reds and the Blaugrana would even consider going on the offensive in January, to avoid seeing a nugget slip through their fingers. It would cost around 30 M € to satisfy the Austrian leaders. Other clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, are also reportedly keeping an eye on the young German striker’s performance.

Read alsoL1 show, return of the myth Ronaldo, Griezmann at home … 6 reasons to follow the resumption of European football

Flamengo courts David Luiz

Fourteen years after leaving Esporte Clube Vitória, David Luiz could return to Brazil. Globo Esporte reported on Friday that the 34-year-old defender would be courted by Flamengo. The leaders of the Rio de Janeiro club have even started negotiations with the player’s camp; proof that the interest is mutual. It remains to be seen whether the two parties will reach an agreement on a contract proposal. Free since the end of his (complicated) adventure at Arsenal, the ex-defender of Paris Saint-Germain had for a time been announced on the side of Olympique de Marseille.

Mathias Zanka returns to Premier League at Brentford

After having worn the colors of Huddersfield Town between 2017 and 2019, Mathias Zanka will return to the lawns of the Premier League. The solid 31-year-old Danish defender, free after leaving Fenerbahçe, has signed with Brentford until the end of the season; with an optional additional year for the club. Danish international (35 caps, 2 goals), he should bring all his experience to a group which aims to stay within the British elite.