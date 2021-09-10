Diana Blois (Large families, life in XXL) reveals what pushed her to participate in the show

In season 2 of Large families, life in XXL, viewers got to know Diana Blois. In an interview with Evening Mag, the mother of a stepfamily of nine children has revealed the reasons for her participation in the program.
Since July 2020, TF1 has been immersing us in the daily life of extraordinary families on the show Large families, life in XXL. Thanks to social networks, fans of the program can learn even more about their favorite tribe. Followed by 124,000 followers on Instagram, Diana Blois shares everything with her community. Several days ago, the stay-at-home mother appeared moved to tears when she spoke of the departure of her daughter Clara from the family nest. “I am torn between being very happy and very proud of Clara. She has found an adorable darling, they are going to study which they love. I dare to hope that she will be very fulfilled in what she has chosen, a design school in Lyon“, she said.”But for my mother’s heart, it’s different. For my mother’s heart, it’s complicated. “
A large and blended family of nine children
With her husband Gérôme, a former entrepreneur, Diana Blois is at the head of a blended family of nine children. In an interview with Evening Mag, Montpellier reveals what motivated her to welcome television cameras into her home. “We still love what prompted us to participate, namely to share our daily life more broadly. We were already doing it on social media. We wanted to show that big blended families exist and that it can happen very well! For my part, I wanted to give a little hope to isolated mothers, so that they realize that it is possible, that we can rebuild a family.. With a lot of love and sharing it works. “
Diana Blois has given up on expanding to her family
However, having nine children remains a daily challenge. “It is especially at the organizational level! The most difficult remains when it comes to mealtimes. We always do two services because there are too many of us at the table“, explains Diana Blois, who makes it a point of honor to devote time to each member of her tribe.”We try to do the best we can, to listen to the adults, to adapt to the children. They all have different demands and expectations. You have to be able to adapt to each age, each child and provide them with what they need“, explains the one who gave up expanding her family.”This project would have required an operation, but my husband was not going to have another child. Time has done its thing and now it’s too late physically.“