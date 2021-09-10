Didier Raoult on the summons of Agnes Buzyn to court: it is “easy to believe that we are omnipotent”

the essential

Professor Raoult returned this Thursday to the summons of the former Minister of Justice to the Court of Justice of the Republic. Among other things, he advocated the need for “checks and balances” in high political circles.

Professor Raoult is not his first invitation to a television set, to react to some topical news. This Thursday, September 9, the scientist was at the microphone of Bruce Toussaint on BFMTV to come back to the summons of the former Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn before the Court of Justice of the Republic with regard to its management of the health crisis.





The director of the Marseille University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases said he was not “shocked” by this summons. “Me, I am a follower of Montesquieu, I believe in the counter-powers”, affirmed Didier Raoult. The professor continues, believing that there is “an environment in the ministries” where it is “easy to believe that one is omnipotent, that one has all the powers. […] There are courtiers who hold the door for you “.

“The principle of responsibility is essential”

According to Didier Raoult, “the principle of responsibility is essential”, but that in the exercise of politics, “we need checks and balances”: “I do not wish anyone bad luck (…) but political responsibility is a real responsibility “.

Still at the microphone of BFMTV, Professor Raoult explained that he would leave his post of director of the IHU in Marseille in a year.