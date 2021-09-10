DIRECT. Covid-19: “I will be leaving my functions as director of the IHU in Marseille in a year”, explains Professor Didier Raoult

Follow the events of the day live:

9:23 a.m. “People who die should have been vaccinated”, estimates Didier Raoult.

9:20 a.m. “This variant is currently less lethal in unvaccinated people,” says Didier Raoult.

9:19 am. “I see things early on, particularly on vaccination from a scientific point of view,” said Professor Didier Raoult.

9:15 am. “You don’t realize what people like me in Marseille,” said Didier Raoult on BFMTV.

9:08 am. “You don’t change a director like that, I will be leaving my duties as director of the IHU in Marseille in a year”, explains the teacher Didier Raoult, director of the IHU Méditerranée in Marseille. “Building an IHU is a very long story”.

8:59 am. Polynesia: the Covid-19 epidemic has peaked. The Covid-19 epidemic has peaked in French Polynesia, with a drop in the number of hospitalizations, even if the situation remains “serious” because the intensive care services are still saturated, indicates the High Commissioner Dominique Sorain on Thursday ( this Friday in Paris).

Thursday, 303 people were hospitalized in Polynesia, including 57 in intensive care, and 538 people had died since the start of the health crisis in the territory.

8:30 am. Least-vaccinated EU country Bulgaria faces deadly 4th wave. The country is hit by a fourth wave of contaminations. It is the red lantern of the European Union (EU) in terms of vaccination, with just under 19% of its population of 6.9 million having received at least one dose of vaccine.

It also has one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus pandemic in the EU, with 19,387 deaths from the virus so far.

8:14. “I’m a little stressed”: vaccination for 12-17 year olds has started at Lizy-sur-Ourcq college. The Camille-Saint-Saëns middle school inaugurated the vaccination operations which will be carried out in the 214 middle and high schools of Seine-et-Marne. The Pays de Meaux Vaccibus came on site to administer doses to the students, with the approval of their parents. Read here.

7:59 am. The United States and Israel placed on the orange list by France. The rules will in particular be tightened for unvaccinated travelers arriving from one of these two countries.

7:49 am. Serial debates on the third dose for all. Necessary precaution to revive immunity against Covid-19 or measure without scientific basis and unequal for poor countries? The possibility of a third dose of vaccine for the entire population is the subject of heated debate.

Some countries, such as France, have started administering this booster dose to certain categories of the population: the elderly (six months after their vaccination) and people with weakened immune systems. To justify this, these countries cite a decline in the efficacy of vaccines against the Delta variant infection, a decline which seems to be accentuated as time passes.

Other governments have gone further, or wish to do so. In Israel, the third dose is available from the age of 12, five months after vaccination. The United States plans to launch from September 20 a recall campaign for all Americans with the vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna.

A measure that the WHO (World Health Organization) has repeatedly disapproved of.



7:34. About twenty active clusters in New Caledonia. In total, the archipelago records this Friday 117 confirmed indigenous cases. About twenty “active clusters” have been identified on the archipelago of 271,000 inhabitants and the President of the Government estimates that “the number of cases would inexorably increase”.

7:20 a.m. First death from Covid-19 in New Caledonia. New Caledonia recorded its first death linked to Covid-19 this Friday, announces the President of the Government, Louis Mapou, who warns of an “unprecedented crisis” in the territory so far largely spared by the pandemic.

The victim, 75 years old and resident of an nursing home, had been hospitalized for several days. This is the very first death from the coronavirus recorded since the start of the pandemic in New Caledonia, which has been in strict containment since September 6 after the discovery the day before of three indigenous cases.

7:06 am. In Denmark, a serene return to the life before. No longer the shadow of a mask or a health pass, the offices have come back to life and the concerts bring together tens of thousands of fans: this Friday, Denmark turns the page entirely on restrictions aimed at fighting Covid-19.

“We are definitely at the forefront in Denmark because we no longer have any restrictions, we have gone to the other side of the pandemic thanks to the deployment of vaccination”, explains the promoter at Live Nation.

6:45 am. Investigation into the management of Covid-19: before the hearing of Agnes Buzyn by the CJR, the executive pending. The former Minister of Health is summoned this Friday by the Court of Justice of the Republic for a possible indictment as part of the investigation into the government management of the health crisis. Our subject to discover here.

6:40 am. The slow decline in the epidemic continues in France. 10,323 people are hospitalized (against 10,438 the day before) including 2,195 in critical care (2,224 the day before), according to Public Health France. The number of new admissions each day continues to decline: 554 in the last 24 hours, compared to 595 the day before and 648 seven days ago.

6:35 am. 104 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 115,362 people have lost their lives in the country since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. 68.6% of French people fully vaccinated. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 49,448,505 people have received at least one injection, or 73.3% of the total population, indicates the Directorate General of Health. 46,221,399 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, or 68.6% of the total population.

6:25 am. The health pass imposed during student evenings. “We have decided that these festive events will be subject to the health pass as well as a strict health protocol, ”announces in 20 Minutes the Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, regarding the organization of student evenings. Which must also be declared to the head of the establishment.

6:20 am. United States: Officials will have 75 days to be vaccinated. Under President Joe Biden’s plan, 4 million federal employed civil servants will have 75 days to get vaccinated, or face disciplinary action.