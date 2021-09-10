discover GitGuardian, Hackuity and Prohacktive, three nuggets revealed at FIC 2021

GitGuardian keeps all the “secrets”

Founded in 2017 by two centralists Jérémy Thomas and Eric Fourrier, this Paris-based startup works 80% with large American companies in the software, banking and insurance sectors. “ Our solutions make sense when the company employs a sufficient number of developers », Specifies Anthony Chariault, growth manager.

GitGuardian’s specialty is indeed to detect the presence of sensitive information in the source code of developers. What are called “secrets” in the jargon, such as usernames, passwords or API keys. ” If a malicious person finds this kind of key, they can come and break in without breaking in. Which means that we can notice the mischief several months later », Explains Anthony Chariault. GitGuardian released a first product, in open source, dedicated to public code, a niche in which its history places it in a pioneering position. The second, marketed since last year, focuses on private code.

The startup won the FIC Startup Award, among 52 candidates and 11 pre-selected. For Zeina Zakhour, president of the competition jury (also vice-president and global CTO Cybersecurity of Atos), “lhe problem that GitGuardian addresses is not well studied. However, companies need increased monitoring of zero-day vulnerabilities (Editor’s note: IT security vulnerabilities of which the software publisher or the service provider is not yet aware) and this, throughout life. apps “.

Hackuity prioritizes the “to do list”

Another winner, jury prize this time, Hackuity offers software to better manage computer vulnerabilities. Oriented towards a clientele of mid-sized companies and large groups, the startup created in 2018 and based in Lyon, has positioned itself in the niche of the global orchestration of security practices. ” We specialize in IT vulnerabilities, with a strong added value of proposing a prioritization of remediation », Summarizes Patrick Ragaru, CEO of Hackuity (19 employees). It’s about where IT managers should patch first, identifying higher risk cyber attacks.

” Faced with the scale of the attacks, cybersecurity services no longer have the means to correct everything. Our solution makes it possible to shorten the action times but also to facilitate the work of the expert. We even take care of entire areas of his activity so that he can focus on value-added tasks. “.

The solution offered by Hackuity makes the life of a CISO (IT Services Manager) easier. ” It can identify vulnerabilities, analyze the consequences and thus obtain end-to-end visibility that many organizations still lack. », Concludes Zeina Zakhour, president of the jury.





ProHacktive carries out the “technical control” of cybersecurity

Based in Gap in the Hautes-Alpes, the startup is primarily aimed at SMEs and VSEs. ” Our main clients are structures of around fifteen employees, especially notaries, lawyers, pharmacists, insurance companies or hospitals. ”, Contextualizes Benoit Malchrowicz, CEO of Prohacktive (10 employees currently, 15 by the end of the year).

Its innovation? A small box, called Sherlock, that you connect to RJ45. “He will self-configure, perform the tests according to what he finds », Continues the CEO. Sherlock thus identifies the points of vulnerability of the network in real time, before the company is targeted.

” The idea was initially to facilitate cybersecurity for people new to the field. It’s a bit like a kind of technical control: once the problems have been detected, you will have to contact the garage. “. By offering deliberately low prices, the economic model must imperatively develop volume.

The automated prevention solution Prohacktive has been listed as a cybersecurity software solution publisher by France Relance and by the Orange Cyberdefense catalog. It was also selected among the three startups of the Hexatrust “accelerator” program.