do you have to have read the books to understand the film?

Denis Villeneuve’s film can be viewed easily without having read Frank Herbert’s novels. But the book remains more extensive and complex. This article does not spoil the book or the film.

Developed from the cult novel by Frank Herbert, Dune is the most anticipated SF adaptation of the year in cinema. The release is scheduled for September 15, 2021. Denis Villeneuve signs a film as grandiose as it is poetic, a monumental SF work entirely faithful to the literary saga.

This fidelity does not mean that Villeneuve’s version transcribes Frank Herbert’s story with perfect accuracy. There are a few differences and, above all, the filmmaker has decided to purify the narrative: if the first novel runs over several hundred pages, the adaptation turns out not to be very talkative. Only the substantive marrow of the story is present, which is a laudable choice, since it makes it possible to transcribe the essence of Dune without drowning in endless streams of details. This is also what gives the film all its poetry.

For all that, do you have to have read the book to understand the film? The answer is no. On the other hand, the works are very complementary, and if you liked the film, you will undoubtedly like the novels. Here’s why.

The film is refined compared to Herbert’s novel

First observation: yes, reading the book – even a long time ago with a distant memory – will greatly facilitate entry into the film. From the characters to the universe itself, everything will feel “familiar” to you. It is certain that this will “reveal” to you the course of events, the fate of certain characters… However, this will not spoil the cinematographic experience: as in the novel, the initiatory quest is situated in the journey itself. So the film draws its poetry from what it shows and suggests, beyond the factual sequence of events. The spoiler is indeed in the very culture of Dune, since the prophecy is in the future and Paul sees certain encounters, for example, before they occur.





But let us come to the thorniest question. What to do if you’ve never read Dune, that you have no idea what Arrakis is or who an Atreid or a Harkonnen is? The answer is very simple : you can go to the movies without worry, because you will still have a crystal-clear experience. Incomplete, of course, since the film does not take everything from the book. But the film does not deliver anything that is impossible to understand without knowing how to read the books.

Moreover, the narration of Villeneuve takes all its time over the 2h35, adapting moreover only the first part of the novel. The film has a calm temporality, in addition to its uncluttered narration, which helps to get carried away. The feature film will present you clearly, but step by step and over the course of events, what are the big families, what is the place of each character, what are their motivations and, above all, the spiritual quest is in itself present at every moment.

It is therefore not necessary to rush absolutely into the novel before seeing the film, as a condition sine qua non to understanding the work. On the other hand, if the Dune de Villeneuve has seduced you in some way, there is no doubt about it: read the book right after, without hesitating for the slightest second. You will then relive the whole movie (and more since it is only half the book), but with a considerably extended complexity – for example, discovering much more about the mysterious sorority of Bene Gesserit, little in depth in the film. Not to mention that all the family and political issues, developed over many pages, have much more cogs than those shown in the adaptation.

And you won’t regret it: Dune is a great ecological book, which also speaks in depth about our humanity.

