Donald Trump’s tackle to Mark Zuckerberg

The former US president has been virulent at the microphone of Fox News to discuss his exclusion from the main social networks.

Things apparently don’t get better between Donald Trump and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. In an interview for the Fox News channel on Thursday evening, the former US president reconsidered his exclusion from many social networks, which followed his calls to walk to the Capitol. And as usual, he didn’t really mince words.

“He (Mark Zuckerberg, Editor’s note) used to come to the White House, and lick my c **. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s great. I have the head of Facebook who comes to dinner with his lovely wife. ‘When you see what they do to me and what they do to other Republicans, it’s just crazy. But so is the world, “launches the former President of the United States in front of hilarious journalists.

Twitter, “boring” without Trump?

Donald Trump does not spare Twitter either, which has also deleted his account, when the 45th President of the United States had made it his preferred mode of communication. To the point of asserting to Fox News that it is thanks to him that the blue bird social network has been successful.





“You know, when I started on Twitter 12 years ago, [c’était] something that was not working. It became a success and many people said that I was there for a lot, “he said, assuring that the social network was” boring “without him.

Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended and he will not be allowed to return to the site even if he is re-elected president in 2024, according to the company’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal.

In July, the former US president announced his intention to sue Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (owned by Google). During the interview on Thursday evening, he called on “all those who want it” to join him in his approach.