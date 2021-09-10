Dune the film (2021): Release date, script, casting … We take stock

A dream come true for a director with an identifiable style and specializing in science fiction, the new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s literary saga is about to surge into pop culture. Release date, cast, screenplay, etc. the editorial staff of JV takes stock of the film Dune (2021) directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Before learning more about the film Dune (2021) directed by Denis Villeneuve, the editorial staff of JV invites you to (re) discover the origins of the saga and its various adaptations:

Dune (2021), like many films intended for cinema, has suffered the full brunt of the health crisis. Originally scheduled for November 20, 2020, the feature film is postponed for one month, December 18. The evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic is forcing Legendary Pictures to postpone Dune a second time, and this postponement is significant. Fans are invited to wait nearly a year, and more precisely the month of October 2021. The main stakeholders hope to take advantage of the massive reopening of theaters around the world. Dune by Denis Villeneuve officially releases in France, Switzerland and Belgium on September 15, 2021. The rest of the world must wait until October 22 to discover the film.

Faced with a pandemic that persists and signs, Warner Bros. Pictures changes its distribution strategy at the end of 2020 for its catalog of films scheduled for the following year with a simultaneous release in theaters and on its SVOD platform in the countries concerned. This concerns of course Dune, but also a certain Matrix Resurrections. In France, Dune (2021) will first be released in theaters, then several months later on Blu-ray and on HBO Max. (once the service has been launched in our territory) in order to comply with the media chronology and its future developments. For information, HBO Max should be available by the end of 2021 on the Old Continent in the Nordic countries, Spain, Central Europe and Portugal. No launch in French-speaking countries has yet been formalized.

In the distant future, humanity colonized space. Thousands of worlds for billions of people live under the rule of the Imperium. Among these “civilized” planets, Arrakis, commonly called Dune, has a very special status. This star is the only source of the most precious substance in the universe … the spice that prolongs life, and confers supernatural powers … including foreknowledge. This ability is essential for making interstellar travel. Duke Leto Atreides is then summoned by Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV to take charge of Arrakis and replace their long-standing enemies, the Harkonnen. Although Duke Leto perceives behind this opportunity a disastrous plot, he decides to go to this dangerous and desert planet in the company of his son Paul and his concubine Bene Gesserit… Dame Jessica. The trap fomented in the shadows is about to close on the line of the Atreides.

What is the cast? For which characters?

Large-scale projects, and more particularly space opera, encourage production companies to capitalize on names in order to guarantee their return on investment, and Dune (2021) is no exception to the rule, quite the contrary. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures offer each other the services of an audience of stars rarely gathered on the same project. We find jumbled together Rebecca ferguson – Lady Jessica (Life Unknown Origin, Mission Impossible Fallout, Reminescence), Jason momoa – Duncan Idaho (Aquaman, Conan, The Bad Batch), Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman – Chani (Spider-Man Homecoming, The Greatest Showman), Timothée Chalamet – Paul Atréides (Call Me by Your Name), Dave Bautista – Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban (Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy), Josh brolin – Gurney Halleck (Avengers Infinity War, No Country for Old Men), Oscar isaac – Leto Atréides (Ex Machina, Metal Gear Solid, Star Wars Episode VII), Javier bardem – Stilgar (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall) and Charlotte rampling – Gaius Helen Mohiam (Assassin’s Creed, Melancholia, Swimming Pool).





Who is directing and scripting the film Dune?

Who better than Denis Villeneuve to adapt one of the founding science fiction novels? Warner Bros. Pictures entrusts the reins of the project to a director who has always dreamed of adapting the work of Frank Herbert. After the excellent thriller Sicario (2015), the latter specialized in particular in SF with the main feats of arms Premier Contact (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), the sequel to the cult film by Ridley Scott. Unsurprisingly, Denis Villeneuve is involved in writing the screenplay alongsideEric roth (A Star is Born, Forrest Gump, The Curious Benjamin Button) and Jon spaihts (Doctor Strange, Passengers, Prometheus). The latter also lends his pen to the script of the series Dune: The Sisterhood, a prequel to Dune (2021) intended for HBO Max. Finally, photography comes back to Greig Fraser, a regular of titanic productions who has proven his talents on the series The Mandalorian as well as on the films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Zero Dark Thirty. This image expert is also at work on the new adaptation of the Dark Knight… The Batman (2022).

Who is working on the movie Dune?

Faced with a project of such magnitude, Denis Villeneuve surrounded himself with qualified professionals to bring his vision of Dune to life. Editing, a crucial step in the creation of a film, is placed in the expert hands of Joe walker who has worked in the past on many films by the Franco-Canadian director (Sicario, Premier Contact, Blade Runner 2049). The artistic department is entrusted to Tom brown (We must save Private Ryan, La Taupe), Karl Robert (The Mummy, Shadow and Bone, Borderlands) as well as Tibor Lázár (Atomic Blonde, Blade Runner 2049, Red Sparrow).

The costume and set design is respectively the work of Bob morgan (Inception, Batman v Superman) / Jacqueline West (The Revenant, Live by Night) and Richard roberts (Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars Episode VIII) / Zsuzsanna Sipos (Blade Runner 2049, Borderlands). Overseeing the special effects, essential to doing justice to the greatness of the Dune Universe, comes down to Paul Lambert (TRON Legacy, Blade Runner 2049) and Gerd Nefzer (Alien vs. Predator, Blade Runner 2049). The soundtrack takes advantage of the musical flights of a composer among the most famous in Hollywood … the famous Hans zimmer (Gladiator, Inception, Blade Runner 2049). Finally, stunt coordination is credited to Thomas struthers, a specialist who previously worked on The Dark Knight: The Dark Knight and Inception.

Do you want to know more?

Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that his adaptation of Dune will be done in two films. In order to best respect the eponymous novel, Dune (2021) only covers half of the book written by Frank Herbert.

Singer Sting could have made a cameo in Dune (2021). He plays Feyd-Rautha in David Lynch’s film (1984).

HBO Max has confirmed production of the Dune: The Sisterhood series overseen by Diane Ademu-John (The Originals, Empire, The Vampire Diairies). This is a prequel to the cinematographic saga directed by Denis Villeneuve.

