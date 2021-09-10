Economy: + 6% growth in 2021, + 4% next year, government forecasts

By Alexandre G. Updated September 10, 2021 at 9:45 a.m.Published September 10, 2021 at 9:45 a.m.

As the markers of the Covid-19 epidemic continue to decline in France, the economic recovery should follow suit: the government forecasts growth of + 6% this year and 4% in 2022, as confirmed by the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire this Thursday, September 9, 2021.

From mid-July, Bercy raised its growth forecast from 5 to 6% for 2021. A trend confirmed by INSEE (National Institute of Statistics and Studies) this Monday, September 6, 2021, since the organization raises its forecast of growth of GDP (gross domestic product) of 6.25% this year.

Above all, the government remains confident in its policy of recovery. “The 2022 finance bill (PLF) will allow sustainable growth. Growth is strong in 2021 and will remain so in 2022. The objective is to reach 4% in 2022“, estimates the Ministry of the Economy.”What explains the strength of growth is the strength of the stimulus. We launched France relaunch in the summer of 2020. As a result, half of the recovery plan is committed with 50 billion euros mobilized and 70 billion before the end of the year.” remember Bruno the Mayor this Thursday.



