elected officials take an oath of loyalty, hundreds have preferred to resign

Dozens of local Hong Kong officials took a new oath of loyalty on Friday after more than half of their colleagues resigned in protest as authorities attempted to purge the elements.non-patriotic“. In a closed-door ceremony, 24 first advisers were sworn in, according to the government.

Read alsoHong Kong: a committee proceeds to the first disqualification of a deputy

“If we have any doubts about the swearing in of some advisers and cannot fully trust their loyalty and allegiance, we will give them a chance to explain … If their oaths are not valid , they will be disqualifiedChief Executive Carrie Lam said earlier this week.

Half of the councilors have already resigned

Similar swearing-in ceremonies were held for other sectors, including civil servants, government officials and parliamentarians.

Read alsoIn Hong Kong, resistance to Chinese regime is organized in the shadows

Some 180 district counselors are expected to sacrifice for the exercise in the coming weeks, and those who refuse to run will lose their seats. The majority of elected District Councilors preferred to resign rather than go through this verification process. So far, 260, or more than half of the 452 elected members, have given up their mandate.

The oath is “become the diet’s tool to keep you on a leashSaid Debbie Chan, former district councilor, who resigned in July. “They want to eliminate the pro democracy camp in Hong Kong“.





District councilors are the only people Hong Kong people can elect entirely by direct universal suffrage and have become the symbol of the residents’ voice in the management of their city. At the end of 2019, after several months of intense demonstrations for democracy, opposition candidates critical of the Chinese regime won a landslide victory. China responded by cracking down on all dissent and overhauling the city’s political system by reducing the number of elected officials and scrutinizing elected officials and their patriotism.

Criminalized dissent

Since the 2019 protests, China has imposed a national security law that criminalized much of the dissent and began to reshape Hong Kong into its authoritarian image. Several district councilors have been charged with crimes against national security. Many more fled abroad.

Read alsoHong Kong: opposition parties try to rise from their ashes

As part of the latest lawsuits, the three main officials of the Alliance, the organizing association of the annual vigil in Hong Kong in memory of the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, appeared in court on Friday for “incitement to subversionAfter refusing to cooperate in a national security investigation. In court, lawyer Chow Hang-tung, one of the indicted persons, told the judge that the charges were “absurd“.

The day before, the police responsible for applying the draconian national security law searched the June 4 museum dedicated to the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, managed by the Hong Kong Alliance and which had been forced by the authorities to close in June. National security crimes carry a life sentence and the majority of them are not released on bail until trial.