Eliott throws Lionel at Antoine / Theo rejects Louis at the family dinner – Here it all begins September 13, 2021 (episode 226) | Here it all begins

Lionel does not want to denounce his father to Myriel. Stéphane believes that it is the future of his son that is more important.

Jasmine doesn’t feel like going to class, Deva tries to motivate her. Jasmine is aggressive with her roommate. It’s tense between them during Chef Armand’s class. Clotilde does the tasting… and she finds that everything is very successful. Jasmine just takes the negative of Clotilde’s review and decides to throw the dish in the trash. She tells Deva it’s sea **.

Louis invites Salomé to share a coffee: he would like them to talk about their divorce. Louis called a lawyer to start the process. Salomé thanks him for having managed everything.

Louis tells Charlene that he hasn’t told her about the divorce… he wants to surprise her.

Lionel finds himself in interrogation with Antoine and Guillaume: he confirms that it is his father who set the fire. Antoine does not understand why Stéphane wanted to be hired as a security guard. Antoine must call the police and initiate the dismissal procedure.

Antoine tells Guillaume that his confession seems flawed to him. He is afraid that the father wants to cover his son Lionel.

Louis announces to Charlene that he has started the divorce proceedings. She is touched. Louis asks Charlene to come back to live with him… but she maintains that she prefers to stay with Teyssier.





Greg asks Lionel to find a shrink who will help him. He is ready to call his father because he knows a lot of lawyers.

Eliott serves wine to a customer but the latter feels it is corked. Eliott is uncomfortable because he couldn’t smell the wine. Lisandro summons him after the service: ELiott tells him that his doctor has told him that the taste and smell will come back but he doesn’t know when. Lisandro is ready to be patient, he will not speak about this incident to Teyssier.

Deva tells Clotilde that she feels Jasmine is sad and aggressive. She thinks she has a problem. Clotilde says she’s going to go talk to Jasmine to see what’s going on.

Célia tells Eliott and Hortense that Stéphane has denounced himself in place of his son for the fire.

Charlène invited Claire and Louis for dinner with Teyssier, Constance and Théo. Charlene asks her parents to be nice. Constance tells Emmanuel that they have to be conciliatory. Constance thinks we shouldn’t do anything… just wait for Louis to cook himself.

Jasmine goes around in circles in her room, she is extremely stressed. She tears up part of her cookbook and knocks everything down. At that moment Clotilde comes to see her in her room, she cannot find her because Jasmine has locked herself in the toilets.

Antoine comes to see Eliott to tell him that Stéphane Lanneau has denounced himself. Antoine tells Eliott that if he knows something it’s time to talk about it… he promises that he won’t say it came from him. Eliott apparently confided in Antoine. Indeed then he repeats the information to Guillaume without quoting Eliott (or another student) saying that the person in charge is Lionel.

During the lunch with Louis, Theo is drunk by this comedy… he does not want to make an effort. In the end, the meal turns out badly… Louis and Claire leave.

