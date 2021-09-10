England: Benjamin Mendy remains in prison, his trial will take place in January

Benjamin Mendy is not going to find his freedom. The Chester court ruled on Friday that the French footballer, who has been in pre-trial detention since August 27, will remain in his Liverpool prison until further notice. The trial date for the Manchester City player, accused of four rapes and sexual assault by three women, has been set for January 24 by judge Steven Everett. The latter estimated during the hearing that this hearing should last two and a half weeks, according to comments reported by the Manchester Evening News.

Arrived at the hearing dressed in a beige sweater and a tracksuit bottom, the left side, suspended by his club on August 26, appeared in the company of Louis Saha Matturie, indicted Monday for rape. His links with Benjamin Mendy have not been communicated by the British justice. After confirming his identity on court, the player was informed of the date of his trial and that of another preliminary hearing, to be held on November 15. A date when the representatives of the two men should be able to begin their defense on the merits of the case.

The former player of OM and Monaco is suspected by the British justice of having committed four rapes, including three on the same woman, and a sexual assault between October 2020 and August 2021. One of the two alleged victims of rape is 17 years old.



In detention for not having respected the rules of his judicial review

Benjamin Mendy, originally from Essonne, has not been detained for these charges. The young man did not respect his judicial control to which he was subjected after his two arrests by the police in November and January. The human rights defender broke the rule which, according to our sources, prohibited him from inviting more than four people to his home if they were not relatives or worked for him. However, the player organized an evening, where twenty people were invited to his house in Prestbury, which earned him his arrest and then his placement in pre-trial detention.