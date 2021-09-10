More

    Epic Games case: Apple must open payments on the App Store

    As part of the trial between Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, and Apple in the United States against a background of rules governing the App Store, judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rendered a first verdict, Friday, September 10, 2021, which could come upset Apple’s mobile ecosystem. The company will no longer be able to prohibit application developers from offering external links or any other form of communication that can direct users to payment processes external to the App Store. They will be able to avoid the 15% to 30% commission that Apple takes on each transaction made within its payment system. in-app. The company led by Tim Cook has historically maintained tight control over its app ecosystem, but recently announced new concessions. However, these did not seem to be enough to convince Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, whose decision could save significant sums for developers on the App Store. Apple can still decide to appeal.



