EU justice strengthens protected designations

The decision comes at the right time for the Champagne Committee, which is seeking to ban Spanish “champanillo”.

The decision is important for Champagne producers and winegrowers engaged on several fronts to defend their precious beverage. It has also been greeted by the French Committee for Champagne Wine. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued a judgment on Thursday which strengthens the guarantees from which protected designations of origin (PDO) must benefit. At the origin of this decision: a Franco-Spanish dispute caused by a Catalan restaurant owner who chose to call his tapas bars “champanillo” (small champagne in Spanish). A term judged in France too close to champagne both phonetically and visually. The name must be protected “in respect of acts relating to both products and services», Decides the Court of Luxembourg in a press release, in the present case of a bar-restaurant. The text also recalls that the restaurateur uses this term “to designate and promote his establishments” and that “in his advertisements he uses a graphic medium representing two cups filled with a frothy drink“.





Read alsoPutin declares war on champagne, the underside of a Franco-Russian conflict

It is now for the provincial court of Barcelona to decide. Seized in appeal, she had sought the opinion of the European justice.

Will this opinion be used in other battles, as well as the recent friction with Moscow, which has decided to reserve the appellation champagne for Russian wines? The CJEU specifies that European regulations “establishes a very broad protection which is intended to extend to any use aimed at profiting from the reputation associated with the products“. To the best of my mind …

SEE ALSO – Champagne appellation: ministers support French producers against Russian law