excess antibiotics increase the risk

Study shows link between excess antibiotics and increased risk of developing colon cancer in the next five to ten years.

Antibiotics are not automatic and sometimes have dramatic consequences. This is what emerges from a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. According to researchers at Umeå University in Sweden, the impact of antibiotics on the gut microbiome is at the origin of the increased risk of colon cancer.

As part of this study, the authors examined data from 40,000 Swedish patients registered in the National Colorectal Cancer Registry. They compared them to those of a control group of 200,000 people without diagnosed cancer.

One cure is enough to increase the risk

The results show that women and men who have taken antibiotics for more than six months have a 17% higher risk of developing colon cancer. The increased risk is noticeable five to ten years after taking antibiotics. While this risk is greater for those who took the most antibiotics, the researchers found a small, but statistically significant, increase in cancer risk after a single course of antibiotics.





In order to understand the mechanisms, scientists sifted through a non-antibiotic bactericidal drug used against UTIs that does not affect the microbiome. Results: They found no difference in the frequency of colon cancer between the group that took the drug and the control group. They conclude that it is the impact of antibiotics on the microbiome that increases the risk of cancer.

“Antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives”

“Antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives,” says Sophia Harlid, the main author of the research. And adds: “There is absolutely no reason to be alarmed just because you took antibiotics.” This study aims above all not to overuse antibiotics, especially when they are not necessary. “In the event of less serious ailments which should cure spontaneously, we must be careful”, specifies the scientist. Unnecessary consumption can indeed lead to resistance to antibiotics.

In France, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for all sexes, underlines Public Health France. With early detection, the survival of people with colorectal cancer has improved over time. The Health Insurance website offers a few avenues to follow to limit the main risk factors: limit alcohol consumption, eat a balanced diet and monitor your weight, practice regular physical activity or even stop smoking.

