EXCLUDED. Francis Lalanne: a SNCF controller files a complaint against him

    Francis Lalanne: a SNCF controller files a complaint against him

    According to our information, the singer got carried away on a Nice-Paris train this Sunday, September 5 after SNCF agents asked him to wear his mask.

    The crash happened last Sunday. On the front line in the movement anti-tax and anti-sanitary pass, Francis Lalanne goes up without mask in a train from Nice to go back to the capital. A controller sees him and asks him for the first time to respect barrier gestures. The interpreter tells him that he has a dispensation from his doctor allowing him not to wear a mask, even if sanitary measures require it. A second agent present during this already tense exchange, however, succeeded after about thirty minutes of procrastination to make him change his mind.

    Things could have stopped there. Only here, once the agents left, Francis Lalanne once again removes the mask from his face, and the friend who accompanies him does the same. The controllers therefore intervene again to ensure that the instructions are respected … And the situation escalates! “You are going to stop pissing us off. Stop bothering people with the mask.”, would have yelled the composer, waving his arms near the face of the SNCF agent, according to the latter. Considering the actions and words of Francis Lalanne as a threatens, she got scared and got out of the wagon, not without telling the singer that she was just trying to do her job. Visibly in shock, this inspector lodged a complaint when she arrived in Paris as a result of this altercation.

    Francis Lalanne antivax: his Twitter account deleted after violent comments

    As a reminder, the singer resolutely spoke out against the vaccine and the health pass in the fight against Covid-19. It’s an understatement since last July 8 on the blue bird social network, he even compared vaccination to a “crime against humanity”. With such statements constituting “a violation of the policy on misleading information on Covid-19”, Francis Lalanne had his official account deleted by Twitter two days later.

    © Agency

    2/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The SNCF agent was threatened by the singer in a Nice-Paris train

    © Victor Joly

    3/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The artist refused to put on his mask, saying he had a medical exemption

    © Bruno Bebert

    4/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The friend who was with him also took off his mask to protest

    © JACOVIDES-MOREAU

    5/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The situation escalated and the controller accompanied by another officer did not manage to make her listen to reason


    © Agency

    6/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    Francis Lalanne got angry and appeared threatening

    © JLPPA

    7/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The woman got scared and preferred to get out of the wagon

    © PATRICK BERNARD

    8/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The singer is resolutely anti-tax and anti-sanitary pass

    © JLPPA

    9/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    On Twitter last July, he compared the vaccination against Covid-19 to a “crime against humanity”

    © Giancarlo Gorassini

    10/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    The blue bird social network has deleted its official account

    © JLPPA

    11/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    Before that, last March in Nice, he had invited a crowd of demonstrators to “commit a crime” by kissing in the middle of a pandemic

    © JUNIOR

    12/12 –

    Francis lalanne
    And in June 2021, Francis Lalanne had also made people talk about him by physically assaulting a journalist from the editorial staff of Quotidien, who had lodged a complaint


    

