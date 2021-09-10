EXCLUDED. Francis Lalanne: a SNCF controller files a complaint against him

According to our information, the singer got carried away on a Nice-Paris train this Sunday, September 5 after SNCF agents asked him to wear his mask.

The crash happened last Sunday. On the front line in the movement anti-tax and anti-sanitary pass, Francis Lalanne goes up without mask in a train from Nice to go back to the capital. A controller sees him and asks him for the first time to respect barrier gestures. The interpreter tells him that he has a dispensation from his doctor allowing him not to wear a mask, even if sanitary measures require it. A second agent present during this already tense exchange, however, succeeded after about thirty minutes of procrastination to make him change his mind.

Things could have stopped there. Only here, once the agents left, Francis Lalanne once again removes the mask from his face, and the friend who accompanies him does the same. The controllers therefore intervene again to ensure that the instructions are respected … And the situation escalates! “You are going to stop pissing us off. Stop bothering people with the mask.”, would have yelled the composer, waving his arms near the face of the SNCF agent, according to the latter. Considering the actions and words of Francis Lalanne as a threatens, she got scared and got out of the wagon, not without telling the singer that she was just trying to do her job. Visibly in shock, this inspector lodged a complaint when she arrived in Paris as a result of this altercation.

Francis Lalanne antivax: his Twitter account deleted after violent comments

As a reminder, the singer resolutely spoke out against the vaccine and the health pass in the fight against Covid-19. It’s an understatement since last July 8 on the blue bird social network, he even compared vaccination to a “crime against humanity”. With such statements constituting “a violation of the policy on misleading information on Covid-19”, Francis Lalanne had his official account deleted by Twitter two days later.

