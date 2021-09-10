EXCLUSIVE – L’Oréal wants to offer 25,000 jobs, work-study programs and internships per year for young people from 2022

Posted on Sep 10, 2021 at 7:00 AMUpdated Sep 10, 2021, 9:27 AM

“L’Oréal for Youth” is the name of this unprecedented plan launched by the world number one in beauty over five years, and unveiled exclusively by “Les Echos START”. The operation is already on track for 2021: young people under 30 are offered 18,000 “professional opportunities”, which include CDI, CDD, work-study programs and internships. That is to say an increase of 30% compared to 2020. From 2022 to 2025, the group aims at the bar of 25,000 jobs and internships per year.

“We had never done this exercise at the global level: it is a very transversal plan which involves all the divisions, all the professions (operations, R & D, marketing / commerce, digital, finance, HR …) in the sixties of countries in which we are established ”, insists Eva Azoulay, director of global recruitment at L’Oréal, which employs a total of 85,400 people.

Some might be surprised that this commitment comes so late, a year after the storm on the employment front that aroused the most serious concerns for a generation hastily described as “sacrificed”. Other large groups such as Carrefour or Crédit Agricole announced ambitious objectives from the end of 2020 under the impetus of the “1 young person, 1 solution” plan.

L’Oreal Claims to have maintained or even increased opportunities for young people in 2020. He cites a 20% increase in graduate programs offered worldwide last year. In France, work-study students, whose number rose to 850 in 2020, i.e. 20 more than in 2019, should reach one thousand in 2022. As for permanent and fixed-term contracts for those under 30, 600 have already been signed, as many as in 2020, and the figure of 800 is brought forward for the current year.

120,000 applications for internships in France in 2020

“We preferred to build a lasting plan after taking the time to consult young people to really understand what they were going through and what they expected from us, the companies”, explains Eva Azoulay, who called on the consulting firm Boson Project for this project. From the data collected and focus groups carried out, L’Oréal retains three things: young people are tired of the “Covid generation” label, “They want to move forward, to dream! They also ask to be involved in the decision. Finally, they expect a lot from companies to make them grow and offer them opportunities ”, summarizes the leader.





This is evidenced by the 120,000 applications for internships received by the group last year in France, i.e. + 40% over one year. As a large group, L’Oréal says it wants “Assume full responsibility”, but also serve “Those who need it most”, insisted Nicolas Hieronimus, who took control of the group in early May, following Jean-Paul Agon.

Training, coaching and mentoring

Already the group reserved 10% of internships and 15% of work-study programs for young people from priority neighborhoods of city policy or rural areas. Beyond the employment component, new initiatives are planned as part of the “L’Oréal for Youth” plan to improve the employability of young people: training, coaching and mentoring for a wide audience (see box).

“Young people are candidates, employees and consumers at the same time, and as such, are essential stakeholders of L’Oréal”, recalls the group with 28 billion turnover (2020), of which more than a quarter now comes from e-commerce. The company got through the crisis without too much of a stir. At the head office in Clichy, we intend to continue the acceleration started in the first half of the year, with revenues up 20.7% over one year, and 6.6% compared to 2019.