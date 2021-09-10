extension of the electric range for the city

Zapping Autonews Green Cupra UrbanRebel Concept (2021): the electric showcar in video

In order to switch to all-electric by 2040 and that its battery-powered models represent the major part of its sales worldwide by 2030, Volkswagen and its very complete range of combustion vehicles must not delay developing its electric offer in each segment. . The German giant has designed a dedicated modular platform, called MEB, on which models of different sizes are based and will be based. The smallest of them is currently the compact ID.3 but a more urban model will arrive in 2025.

A city car sold from around € 20,000 and which will be inspired by the ID concept. Life, unveiled at the Munich 2021 Motor Show. Compared to the already existing ID.3 or ID.4, the one that could take the name ID.2 or even ID.1, will no longer receive its engine on the rear axle. It will therefore be a traction. The technical data of the production version are not known, but the concept is entitled to generous characteristics. The engine indeed develops no less than 234 horsepower while the battery has a capacity of 57 kWh, the equivalent on the ID.3 of the intermediate level among its three choices of accumulators. Surprising for a vehicle focused on the city. Autonomy is announced at 400 km.

Despite its contained template, this concept ID. Life has a robust and very square look, out of step with the search for fluidity of the other electrics in the range. A point that does not have the same importance at the speeds of use in the city, its favorite terrain.

Optimized space

Start the slideshow

Volkswagen ID.Life | our photos of the concept car at the 2021 Munich Motor Show +37

Volkswagen ID. LifePhoto Credit – Volkswagen





The ID. Life emphasizes life on board, with a minimalist but flexible interior thanks to four folding seats. You can thus obtain a sleeping surface or two rear seatbacks like a deckchair to lengthen your legs while watching a movie. A projector is integrated to broadcast multimedia content on a retractable screen in the dashboard. Enough to make the small city dweller a private cinema or video game room. A 230 V socket is present.

Cameras replace all mirrors and the steering wheel contains a touchscreen control and display surface at its hub. A technological environment that blends with the wood of the dashboard and the structure of the seats. Wood chips were also used to color the exterior paint, while the tires use natural rubber, organic oil and rice husks at the same time.

The final version planned for the series will probably be more conventional but could retain an interesting habitability / size ratio.