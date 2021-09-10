F1 – What time are qualifying for this Friday at Monza? | F1only.fr

It’s a rather special weekend format that you’ll be entitled to at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, since Formula 1 is testing the sprint qualifying (or sprint race) on the Italian track for the second time in the race. year (see all timetables at the bottom of the article).

This Friday, September 10, F1 drivers will participate in the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix [EL1] at the beginning of the afternoon and will then participate at the end of the day in the qualifying session which will determine the starting grid for the sprint race scheduled for Saturday 11 September.

This Saturday, the second and last free practice session of the weekend is scheduled for 12 noon and will be followed at the end of the afternoon by a sprint race. The result of the sprint race (30 minutes max) will determine the starting grid for the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday 12 September.





Obviously, all driving sessions [essais libres, qualifications, course sprint et Grand Prix] will be followed live on F1only.fr throughout the weekend.

The 2021 Italian GP timetables