Far Cry 6: a wide overview of the scenario and the possibilities of the game in an exotic trailer

There is only one month left until the release of Far cry 6 in our consoles and PCs, the configurations for computers having just been revealed last week. We have already had many occasions to see videos of the game, for example at the gamescom 2021, but that does not prevent Ubisoft to show us even more now througha long trailer over six minutes, which again introduces us to many aspects of what lies ahead at Yara.

It is thus re-specified that we will embody Dani Rojas, a man or a woman who, by trying to flee Yara, go meet Diego castillo, son of’the President. Obviously, things will turn out badly … In the end, our character will end up joining the guerrillas in order to fight against the dictatorship ofAntón Castillo through a playground that promises to disorient us as we explore the different regions. Several groups will serve as allies throughout the game, namely the Monteros, Máximas Matanzas, The moral and the Legends of 67, whose story we will learn by helping them. The heart of the story will revolve around the culture of Viviro, an anti-cancer treatment which the leader wishes to use as an international currency.

And to fight, we will have to arm ourselves with it equipment and vehicles crafted by applying the method Resolver recovery based (but not like Richard…) within camps to be improved. All this we can enjoy alone or with a friend if we wish in cooperation. Ubisoft tease also Special operations among the accessible content, it remains to be seen how they will differ from traditional missions.





If with all this you only have one desire, play Far cry 6 when it launches on October 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia, Amazon offers the game for pre-order from € 69.99.

Read also: Far Cry 6: an Xbox Series X in the colors of the game to be won with Microsoft and Ubisoft