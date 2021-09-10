Far Cry 6: DLC and VIPs including Rambo for post-launch content

In a little less than a month, Far Cry 6 will finally take us to visit the island of Yara to free it from the yoke of Antón Castillo. A new component that reviews the codes of the series and introduces new features and surprises that are also found in the program concocted by Ubisoft for the post-launch content of the game.

Like every Ubisoft game, Far Cry 6 is no exception to its Season Pass which, for once, will offer us a unique experience by putting us in the shoes of the antagonists of the series. Three emblematic characters, namely Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, which we can play in turn, at the rate of one every two months.

The idea with these three DLCs is to immerse yourself in the tortured and insane minds of these three antagonists. Concretely, in game, this will result in a die & retry mechanic with rogue-lite sauce that will ask you to strengthen yourself – you start with a basic gun – in order to be able to explore the psychological meanders of these three tyrants.

Details of all Season Pass content: 1) Details for the three episodes in DLC : Episode 1 : “Folie”, available in November 2021

: “Folie”, available in Episode 2 : “Control”, available in January 2022

: “Control”, available in Episode 3 : “Chute”, available in March 2022 Note that the three DLCs are both: playable in solo and in co-op, even if the invited player does not benefit from the Season Pass. 2) Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon game 3) The Blood Dragon set :

An outfit : Blood Dragon equipment

: Blood Dragon equipment Two weapons : AJM9 and Kobracon

: AJM9 and Kobracon A vehicle : the Omega Enforcer

: the Omega Enforcer A weapon pendant : the KillStar

: the KillStar A Fang for Hire : K-9000

: K-9000 A Chibi vehicle : the Blood Dragon Chibi

However, Far Cry 6 does not only reserve benefits for those who give in to the purchase of the Season Pass.. Thus, the game will receive regularly, and in this way for free, content that is also playable both in solo and in co-op. Among the list of free content, we find weekly insurgencies who will demand to hunt down and eliminate threats across the city, six special operations in which you will have to steal chemical weapons and bring them to the extraction point and finally, three crossover missions which will involve actor Danny Trejo (famous for his role in Machete), Rambo or Stranger Things.

Far Cry 6 is expected for October 7 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and is already offering to acquire its Season Pass for the sum of € 39.99.