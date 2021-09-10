Farewell to Farison, proletarian footballer / France / Saint-Étienne / SOFOOT.com

After Jean-Pierre Adams, another great French defender passed away this week. The immense Gérard Farison, hero of the Greens of the 1970s, left on Wednesday at the age of 77, after a slow decline caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Tribute to a shadow worker.

Farison. Too long … In Saint-Étienne, we go straight to the point in two syllables. We say Sainté, Roch’teau, Curko (Ćurković), le Ch’ti (Synaëghel), Tintin (Triantafilos), Robby (Herbin). For Gérard Farison, it will be “Tachan”, a nickname given by his teammates for his striking resemblance to singer Henri Tachan. Farison is the perfect synthesis of a club, a city, an era. One of the rare native Greens in the area, more exactly from the Terrenoire village, attached to the city of Saint-Étienne. He has spent his entire career at ASSE, winning the Gambardella at 18 as a left winger. But as the competition is tough to access the first team, he becomes like many aspiring pros “Footballer-worker” . He plays in reserve and works in parallel “For three years at the factory” , as he said. Applied worker, he gets down to his weaving loom of the Neyret trimmings, still in Terrenoire, waiting until 1967 to sign his first trainee contract. During the 1970-1971 season, he won under the orders of Albert Batteux within the Stéphane defense, winning his first professional contract in 1970 at the age of 26, then, with Robert Herbin, became an indisputable holder from 1972. At 28 …

Lateral (very) offensive

With his past as a worker who arrived at the top late, this tough on evil and hard on man, silent, will help impose on the young rising generation (Lopez, Janvion, Bathenay, Rocheteau) a proletarian humility in line with the working public of Geoffroy-Guichard. The soul of the Greens is him. In the middle of a few beautiful cars parked in the Étrat car park, it is in 4L or Renault 5 that he arrives at training. With the success of the Greens and the large bonuses of President Rocher, he opened a clothing store in Saint-Chamond around 1977, dividing his tedious existence between his career as a professional footballer and that of a small entrepreneur caught up in social ascension on merit. ..

On the ground, the left side and “right-handed ambidextrous” animates his corridor, that of the needy, in tandem with Patrick Revelli, a winger less talented than his brother Hervé. “He had such an offensive temperament, recalls Dominique Bathenay today in The Team. It was the era of Ajax, of total football, and he had become, before many others, the very prototype of the rising side. He had exceptional health. After training, or games, we sweated blood and water, but not him. He just had a little stain of sweat on his jersey here and there. ” Watching the 1977 Coupe de France final against Reims (2-1) sheds light on Dominique’s words: mounted in front of energy, Farison provokes the equalizer penalty before taking the corner for the victorious header of Merchadier! Knight of the Saint-Etienne Round Table, “Gégé” won five championship titles (1968, 1970, 1974, 1975 and 1976) and three French Cups (1974, 1975 and 1977), and is among the eternal heroes of the European epic. .





The regrets of Glasgow

He participates in the 1976 Champions League: “I experienced my greatest joy there with our qualification for the final in Eindhoven, but also my greatest disappointment because I was unable to participate. ” A week before the continental clash against Bayern Munich in Glasgow, he was cut, like his friend Synaëghel, by the Nîmes Crocs in Geoffroy-Guichard … In Hampden Park, more than the square posts, it ‘s is undoubtedly the absence of Tachan, Cht’ti and Roch’teau (also injured, he only entered the 80e) which prevented the Greens from winning this C1 that the band in Beckenbauer will win for the third time (1-0). In the summer of 1976, he was part of the big green contingent of the Blues (7 Stéphanois) who atomized Mönchengladbach 5-0 in a friendly at the Park. An unofficial meeting, after a single selection on April 24 of that same year, against Poland in Lens (2-0). A merit cape, again, granted by a Michel Hidalgo not so obsessed with youthism.

Gérard Farison will wear the green tunic 412 times, ending his career at 36 in 1980 over a full season (30 matches in D1). Still in the typical team, he saw the third period of the great ASSE, that of Platini-Rep-Zimako, after that of the 1960s Mekhloufi-Jacquet-Keita and that of the golden age of Larqué-Rocheteau-Piazza. . Gérard Farison will have been the lucky and deserving witness, again and again, of the passage from darkness to the light of a French football given for dead in its debut in 1968 and resuscitated at the Mundial 1978 in Argentina thanks to the impetus of the Greens and of Platoche. Beyond the list of achievements and memories of a never-defeated warrior, his value is expressed vividly in the wake of the illustrious names of French football that he has rubbed shoulders with and familiar with: Rocher, Batteux, Jacquet, Mekhloufi, Herbin, Hidalgo, Larqué , Rocheteau, Platini, Rep … It is the first Green of the great time to leave. Goodbye friend, we loved you.

By Chérif Ghemmour