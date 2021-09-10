Fearing for his life, the last Jew in Afghanistan left the country

EVACUATION – The last faithful of the only synagogue in Kabul, Zebulon Simentov, left for “a neighboring country” because of the insecurity in Afghanistan, and in particular the threat of the Islamic State group in the province of Khorasan (EIPK).

The fall of Kabul, now in the hands of the Taliban, had not prevented him from continuing his daily prayers. He even planned to stay despite the victory of the “students of religion”. Zebulon Simentov, the last known member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community, eventually left the country. A five-day operation allowed him to be taken to safety, “in a neighboring country”Moti Kahana, an Israeli businessman and philanthropist who organized his escape, said Thursday (September 9). The man was a known figure in Afghanistan and throughout the Jewish world, in particular because he remained in Kabul during the first Taliban reign, between 1996 and 2001. In a 2010 interview with the American channel CNN, he recounted having was arrested several times by the insurgents then in power, and beaten in detention. This time, despite the Taliban offensive and the organization of an airlift at Kabul airport until August 31, the faithful apparently had no intention of leaving. The latter refused to grant the “watch” (rabbinical divorce certificate) to his ex-wife, who left to live in Israel with their son. A reason that prevented him from being able to enter the territory of the Hebrew state.

Neighbors and relatives are said to have finally convinced him not to stay for security reasons. In addition to the Taliban, who have been trying to improve their international image since taking power, it is feared that the Islamic State group in Khorasan province (EIPK) is attacking him. These Daesh auxiliaries have drawn attention in recent weeks by claiming a car bomb and shooting at Hamid-Karzai airport in Kabul. The final departure of foreign forces, recorded since August 31, would also have convinced him to flee abroad, taking with him around thirty people, some of them from the Hazara ethnic group, targets of the Taliban in the past.

After a trip in vans through the Afghan mountains, passing in particular through checkpoints held by Taliban fighters, with whom this departure had been negotiated, Zebulon Simentov would have arrived at his destination on Wednesday, September 8, the day of the Rosh hashanah holiday. , the Jewish New Year. “At the first border crossing, they were told that they could not enter in a group of 31, only three people could cross at a time, Moti Kahana recounted. Simentov refused to allow the group to be divided, so they had to drive 14 hours to the next border post. ” According to the businessman, it is possible that Zebulon Simentov will visit his family in New York, United States, for the feast of Yom Kippur in mid-September.

This leak puts an end to a long Jewish presence in Afghanistan, which dates back nearly 2,500 years according to historians. The Jewish community in Afghanistan, which had even reached 40,000 people in the mid-19th century according to the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, had started to decline around 1870 with the adoption of anti-Jewish measures.

