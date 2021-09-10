Fiber is rapidly democratizing, 1 million new subscribers in three months in France

Arcep unveils the results of its monitoring of the fixed broadband and very high speed services market at the end of June 2021. The deployment of fiber and its adoption are further intensifying.

“The number of fiber optic subscriptions increased by 4.1 million in one year, including one million during the second quarter”, this is the positive assessment drawn up by the regulator in its new observatory of the fixed broadband and very high speed market. At the same time, very high speed (maximum downlink speed greater than or equal to 30 Mbit / s) continued to grow with 905,000 new subscriptions over the period, driven by that of end-to-end fiber optic subscriptions. At the end of June 2021, the number of fiber subscribers rose to 12.4 million, or 75% of the total number of very high-speed subscriptions.





In terms of deployments, the locomotive continues to accelerate in the second quarter with 1.5 million new FttH lines and a strong acceleration in deployments in the RIPs. In total, 27 million locals were eligible for FttH offers, an increase of 30% in one year. “A quarter of them are located in very dense areas, half in the“ AMII ”zone and the last quarter in a public initiative zone”, specifies Arcep.

In detail, 850,000 premises were made eligible for public initiative zones, ie 95% more than over the same period a year earlier. On the other hand, a slowdown is once again observed in the private initiative area, “around 550,000 premises were made eligible, against nearly 626,000 the previous quarter.” In the “AMEL” (calls for demonstration of local commitments), 150,000 additional premises can subscribe to fiber.

In the “AMII” zone, around 81% of the premises in the municipalities to which Orange is committed and 90% of those in the municipalities to which SFR is committed have been made connectable.