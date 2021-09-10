Fire at the Aubert & Duval site in Pamiers: what is this factory doing?

the essential

A major fire affected the Aubert & Duval factory in Pamiers in Ariège this Friday morning. The site is the city’s largest employer.



Aubert & Duval presents itself as a strategic supplier of materials and critical parts for the most demanding industries. The Pamiers site specializes in hot processing by forging, stamping (steel, superalloys, titanium) and heat treatments.

The Ariège plant manufactures parts mainly for aeronautics and the energy sector. It specializes in the manufacture of titanium parts for aircraft landing gear as well as engines such as Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney and General electric. These parts are subject to specific certification. Once the parts have been machined, they subsequently undergo surface treatments in acid baths to protect them from corrosion, heat or cold. At the same time, the Pamiers site manufactures parts for large gas turbines intended for Alstom.





The Ariège factory was founded in 1817 and produced files, scythes and cutting tools. A foundry was created at the end of the 19th century. In 1948, a 20,000 ton press was installed. After several changes of shareholders during the 20th century, Aubert & Duval is now part of the Eramet group.

For several months, Eramet has been thinking about the sale of the Pamiers site. With the Covid-19 and the crisis in the aeronautics sector, Aubert & Duval has seen its turnover fall by 37% over the past two years. Aubert & Duval management announced at the end of 2020 its intention to cut 462 positions on its sites in France (including more than 140 at Pamiers) and create 83 others. The group employs 3,700 people at seven sites in France.

Aubert & Duval employs around a thousand people in Pamiers. It is the largest employer in the Ariège sub-prefecture and the largest private employer in the department.