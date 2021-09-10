first extracts from Eric Zemmour’s book

Alexandre Chauveau, edited by Gauthier Delomez



11:05 am, September 10, 2021



“France has not said its last word” is the title of Eric Zemmour’s new book which will appear next Thursday. “Le Figaro” unveils the first extracts this Friday, where we discover anecdotes and snippets of conversations with political figures, including President Emmanuel Macron.

New attacks for Eric Zemmour. While the polemicist has not yet declared himself a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, he is the author of a new book, France has not said its last word, which will appear in bookstores next Thursday. Le Figaro publish the good sheets this Friday. You can read the analyzes of the CNews journalist and a series of anecdotes, conversations behind the scenes of TV sets and with actors from the political world. Among them, his exchange with the president Emmanuel Macron remains the most striking.





Emmanuel Macron interested in Eric Zemmour’s proposals

A little after the assault on the journalist in May 2020, the two men call each other and discuss immigration, the suburbs and Islam. They almost establish a common diagnosis, before the columnist calls out to Emmanuel Macron: “I have a plan if you will, there are many measures to take”. “I’m interested,” replied the president, before relaunching the subject at the end of the conversation. “By the way, your plan, drop me a note. My secretariat will contact you.”

Through these short sequences told by Eric Zemmour, we observe what he considers to be betrayals and renouncements on the part of a certain elite. It is for example Pascal Blanchard, historian specializing in decolonization, who boasts to the writer of “keeping the school programs”, implying to print a biased vision of history.

An upcoming tour

Éric Zemmour also reports a discussion with Romain Goupil, figure of Mai-68 and friend of Daniel Cohn-Bendit. “We won! France, it’s over,” he tells him behind the scenes of a TV set, after a debate on Europe. In these extracts, the editorialist finally calls for a “French reconquest”, leaving little room for doubt as to his will to stand for the presidential election …

The release of his book will allow him to start a tour in France, to meet his readers and therefore his potential voters.