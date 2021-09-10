five avenues, in old real estate, to reduce costs

DECRYPTION – The stone suffers from heavy taxation. But remedies exist to limit the bill.

More than ever, the stone retains its status as a safe haven. Risk-free returns pay little or nothing. Conversely, real estate continues to pay income, and its rating appreciates over time. But the other side of the coin is that taxation can prove to be a burden and eat up more than half of the income collected. Yes, but there are solutions, especially in the old one to renovate. The legislator has implemented a range of tax advantages for individuals who undertake – alone or through an operator – to rehabilitate old buildings, historic or not.

“The State cannot do everything and this aid is intended to compensate for the cost of the work, which is often higher when one has recourse to materials and specialized craftsmen”, underlines Rodolphe Albert, from the promoter Histoire & Patrimoine. The result is generous tax savings and income. The housing, once renovated, is intended to be rented, for a yield of around 2 to 2.5% of yield per year.