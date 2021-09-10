Fnac is already lowering the price of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the manufacturer’s first connected watch to be equipped with Wear OS 3 with the One UI Watch interface. It was marketed only a few days ago and Fnac is already increasing its price from 269 euros to 219 euros thanks to a promo code.

Samsung took advantage of its Galaxy Unpacked conference last August to unveil a nice list of new products, which obviously includes the new connected watch from the Korean giant: aka the Galaxy Watch 4. It brings many improvements over the old ones. models and is however already with a reduction of 50 euros.

What to remember from the Galaxy Watch 4

A refined and modernized design

More advanced health and sport functions

WearOS + One UI Watch = apps from the Play Store

Samsung says welcome to WearOS

Thanks to its partnership with Google, Samsung was able to get rid of the Tizen operating system and replace it with WearOS with the One UI Watch interface. Concretely, this changes the user experience enormously, since it is now possible to access the Play Store directly from the Galaxy Watch 4, and therefore to download all your favorite applications, such as Strava and Google Fit if you do not necessarily want to switch by Samsung Health, and even YouTube Music or Spofity – moreover usable in offline mode thanks to the 16 GB of storage.

Users of Samsung devices will not be lost in the interface, since the Watch version offers substantially the same design as on smartphones, especially in terms of icons. It’s clear, simple and easy to access, with for example a simple swipe up to reveal the installed applications and another swipe down to reveal a menu of quick settings.





A connected watch with access to health and sport

The Korean giant wants to have more and more sensors on board its connected watch to precisely monitor the activity of the wearer. We find in this model a GPS to run without the hassle of a smartphone and measure the distance traveled, a pedometer to know the number of steps, a sensor capable of calculating the oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2) and an electrocardiogram to detect possible cardiac fibrillations. All this is quite common among the competition, but the big novelty of the Galaxy Watch 4 is the measurement of bio-impedance. The latter can then deduce the muscle and fat mass of your body simply by putting two of your fingers on the electrodes present on the two buttons of the watch.

Sports training is around ten on the manufacturer’s official application, but you will be able to enjoy many more physical exercises with third-party applications. Note that the Watch 4 is IP68 certified to withstand dust and water immersion up to 5 ATM. Sleep is also an important component, Samsung now offers snoring detection with its new watch, as well as continuous monitoring of blood oxygenation during sleep.

Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, which one to choose?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are similar in terms of their technical sheet. They offer the same features, the same performance with the new Exynos W920 chip and the same autonomy of about two days, or 40 hours of use depending on the brand. The real difference between the two watches comes from the design, where the Classic model enjoys a more premium look with its rotating bezel (which also serves for menu navigation) and its design made of slightly more luxurious materials.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

8 / 10

