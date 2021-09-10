Foot OL – OL: possible twist for Boateng, Lyon trembles – Olympique Lyonnais

While the private concerns of Jérôme Boateng seemed to be behind him the day after the sentence of the Munich court, the new defender of Olympique Lyonnais is perhaps not at the end of his sentences …

Thursday evening, when the Munich court sentenced Jérôme Boateng to a fine of 1.8 million euros for domestic violence on his ex-wife, everyone thought that the German international would be able to turn this dark page of his life, to fully concentrate on his new adventure in Lyon. But not at all … Since the prosecution actually plans to appeal this judicial decision. “The prosecution examines whether to appeal the judgment”, explains Anne Leiding, the principal prosecutor, in remarks reported by AFP.





Munich prosecution plans to appeal

This therefore means that the prosecution will perhaps relaunch this case, given that the suspended sentence of 18 months in prison requested for the central defender was not retained by the court, which preferred to increase Boateng’s fine. (from 1.5 ME to 1.8 ME) rather than entering it in the prison box. But while he faced up to five years in prison early in the trial, Gone might not get away with it.

As a reminder, Boateng was “Found guilty of willful assault on his former partner”. In 2018, the mother of his two children was allegedly abused and injured by the footballer while on vacation in the Caribbean. A version of the facts denied in block by Boateng … Anyway, this case will inevitably disturb Boateng. Which is not really good news for OL, given that Peter Bosz was counting on his last summer recruit to stabilize his team… But Lyon will have to deal with it anyway, while waiting for things to settle down.