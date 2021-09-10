Foot PSG – PSG: The Messi model, the Neymar clan can not take it anymore

Little spared by critics, especially in his native country, Neymar cannot escape comparisons with his new Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi. A trend that is already starting to annoy those around the Brazilian.

After all the comments read and heard this summer, Neymar seems determined to respond to his critics. The proof with its celebration last night. Scorer against Peru (2-0), the star of Brazil took care to show his abs, just to prove that his extra pounds were an invention. Then the number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain pushed a rant against journalists. ” I don’t know what to do with this jersey anymore to make the guys respect Neymar “, Notably dropped the international auriverde, not only criticized on his physical condition.





“Calm down Neymar”

Indeed, many also focus on his behavior on the ground. When we don’t talk about his provocations or his arrogance, we are talking about his impulsiveness when opposing defenders tend to tickle his ankles. ” Calm down, Neymar, calm down, for example advised the Brazilian observer Galvão. This is what Neymar lacks a bit. We don’t see Messi doing that. Neymar still lacks that self-control as Messi is targeted as much as he is. “

This time, the statement annoyed a member of the player’s entourage, namely Rafaella. ” Galvão stops wanting to keep comparing Neymar and Messi, replied the sister of the Parisian executive on Instagram. There is none of that, stop it, my son. They’re both chased, they’re both targeted, cool. Go ahead, go out on the field and be targeted as it is and we’ll see if you won’t say anything… What conduct what… The comparisons, however, are only beginning between the two teammates of Paris Saint-Germain.