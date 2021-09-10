For Didier Raoult, “people who die should have been vaccinated” because they are at risk

The director of the IHU in Marseille was interviewed this Friday on BFMTV about the health crisis, vaccination and its future.

Didier Raoult was the guest of BFMTV this Friday, September 10 for an hour-long interview, in which he returned to his future within the IHU, vaccination, the health pass and the management of the health crisis.

Asked about giving the population a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, Professor Raoult affirms that it seems to him “reasonableFor people at risk. Before being critical of the vaccine policy: “the people who are currently dying have the average age of 80 years. It is not normal (that some) are not vaccinated“. “People who die should have been vaccinated“, Insists Didier Raoult, because they are people at risk, that is to say essentially”the very obese», Those over 80 and those with genetic abnormalities. In addition, the professor acknowledged that vaccination “protects 50-60% against infections“.

However, he does not call for a general vaccination obligation to the rest of the population, reminding us that we must listen and respect the law. “If the government decides that vaccination is compulsory … obey the law.“On the health pass, Professor Raoult said he had one but did not want to say if he was vaccinated:”It’s intrusive to ask people», He judges.

Finally, Didier Raoult did not say to himself “shocked” through the appearance of Agnès Buzyn before the CJR, because “we have a responsibility“, Whether you are a doctor or a politician. Regarding the attacks against him, he declined to comment on them. “I will step down as director of the IHU in a yearAdded Raoult, who will remain professor emeritus at the university and will continue to teach.