Former Afghan president apologizes after fleeing the country from the Taliban

Ken Cedeno via Reuters Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference following his meeting with US President Joe Biden, at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, US, June 25, 2021. REUTERS / Ken Cedeno REFILE-CORRECTING LOCATION

INTERNATIONAL – Former President Ashraf Ghani, whose flight on August 15 opened the doors of Kabul and power to the Taliban, apologized to the Afghan people on Wednesday, September 8 for failing to make sure to offer him a better future.

“It is with deep regret that my own chapter ended with a tragedy similar to those of my predecessors, without ensuring stability and prosperity (of Afghanistan). I apologize to the Afghan people for failing to make things end differently, ”he said in a statement.

Since his hasty departure, the Americans and their allies have left the country, leaving the field free to the Taliban. The latter announced on Tuesday part of their government, including its leader Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a close friend of Mullah Omar. Within it, there are also several very influential personalities two decades earlier, when the Islamists had imposed a fundamentalist and brutal regime between 1996 and 2001. Several of the new ministers are on UN sanction lists and four have passed through. the American prison at Guantanamo.





Western concerns about government

Long awaited by Western countries which hope to continue humanitarian operations, the constitution of this government has not convinced. With the exception of China, which welcomed an “important step for the restoration of order in the country and its reconstruction”, the other powers greeted this interim government with suspicion.

The announced government is neither “inclusive” nor “representative” of the ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan, deplored the EU, the most severe towards them. Most of the members are indeed from the Pashtun ethnic group, the majority in the country.

In announcing this government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, however, said it was “not complete” and that the movement would try to include “people from other parts of the country” afterwards.

The European Union recalled that government diversity was “one of the five conditions” for possible diplomatic recognition. The United States, for their part, noted the absence of women and said they were “concerned” about “the affiliations and backgrounds of some of these individuals”, even if they will judge “on (the) actions”.

See also on The HuffPost: Still stranded in Kabul, singer Sadiqa Madadgar tells us about two weeks of horror